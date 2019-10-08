Global Auto Parts And Accessories Industry

Auto Parts And Accessories market worldwide is projected to grow by US$617.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.3%. Driveline & Powertrain, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$810.5 Billion by the year 2025, Driveline & Powertrain will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$22 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$17.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Driveline & Powertrain will reach a market size of US$40.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$178.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.; Autoliv, Inc.; BASF SE; BorgWarner, Inc.; Calsonic Kansei Corporation; Continental AG; Delphi Technologies; Denso Corporation; Faurecia; Gestamp Automocion S.A.; Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.; Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.; Hyundai Wia Corporation; JTEKT Corporation; Lear Corporation; Magna International, Inc.; MAHLE GmbH; Marelli (Magneti Marelli CK Holdings Co., Ltd.); Panasonic Automotive Systems Europe GmbH; Robert Bosch GmbH; Samvardhana Motherson Group; Schaeffler AG (Schaeffler Group); Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.; ThyssenKrupp AG; Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.; Toyota Boshoku Corporation; Valeo Group; Yanfeng Automotive Interior Systems; Yazaki Corporation; ZF Friedrichshafen AG





AISIN SEIKI

AUTOLIV

BASF SE

BORGWARNER

CALSONIC KANSEI CORPORATION

CONTINENTAL AG

DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC

DENSO CORPORATION

FAURECIA SE

GESTAMP AUTOMOCION S.A.

HITACHI AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS

HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.

HYUNDAI WIA CORPORATION

JTEKT CORPORATION

LEAR CORPORATION

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL

MAHLE GMBH

MARELLI (MAGNETI MARELLI CK HOLDINGS CO., LTD.)

PANASONIC AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS EUROPE GMBH

ROBERT BOSCH GMBH

SAMVARDHANA MOTHERSON GROUP

SCHAEFFLER AG

SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES

THYSSENKRUPP AG

TOYODA GOSEI

TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION

VALEO SA

YANFENG AUTOMOTIVE INTERIOR SYSTEMS

YAZAKI CORPORATION

ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN AG



