Automotive Fuel Injectors market worldwide is projected to grow by US$33.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.2%. Gasoline Port Injection, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$44.2 Billion by the year 2025, Gasoline Port Injection will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Fuel Injectors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817577/?utm_source=GNW



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.2 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Gasoline Port Injection will reach a market size of US$2.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$9.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Bosch Auto Parts; Continental AG; Delphi Technologies; Denso Corporation; Eaton Corporation PLC; Hyundai KEFICO Corporation; Infineon Technologies AG; Keihin Corporation; Stanadyne Corporation; Standard Motor Products, Inc.; STMicroelectronics NV





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817577/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Fuel Injectors Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Automotive Fuel Injectors Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Automotive Fuel Injectors Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Gasoline Port Injection (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Gasoline Port Injection (Product) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Gasoline Port Injection (Product) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Gasoline Direct Injection (Product) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Gasoline Direct Injection (Product) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Gasoline Direct Injection (Product) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Diesel Direct Injection (Product) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Diesel Direct Injection (Product) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 12: Diesel Direct Injection (Product) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Passenger Vehicle (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Passenger Vehicle (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Passenger Vehicle (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: LCV (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: LCV (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: LCV (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: HCV (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 20: HCV (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: HCV (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by

Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Table 22: United States Automotive Fuel Injectors Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to

2025

Table 23: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market in the United States

by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: United States Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: United States Automotive Fuel Injectors Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Automotive Fuel Injectors Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 27: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Canadian Automotive Fuel Injectors Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 30: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 31: Canadian Automotive Fuel Injectors Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 32: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 33: Canadian Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Automotive Fuel Injectors: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2009-2017

Table 36: Japanese Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automotive Fuel Injectors in US$ Million by Application: 2018

to 2025

Table 38: Japanese Automotive Fuel Injectors Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 39: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Share Shift in Japan

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Automotive Fuel Injectors Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Automotive Fuel Injectors Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 43: Chinese Demand for Automotive Fuel Injectors in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Review in China in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Automotive Fuel Injectors Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 46: European Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 47: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 50: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market in Europe in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Automotive Fuel Injectors Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 53: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 55: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market in France by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 56: French Automotive Fuel Injectors Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Automotive Fuel Injectors Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 59: French Automotive Fuel Injectors Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

GERMANY

Table 61: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Automotive Fuel Injectors Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 63: German Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Automotive Fuel Injectors Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Share Distribution

in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 67: Italian Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Automotive Fuel Injectors Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Automotive Fuel Injectors Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Italian Demand for Automotive Fuel Injectors in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Fuel Injectors:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: United Kingdom Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automotive Fuel Injectors in US$ Million by Application: 2018

to 2025

Table 77: United Kingdom Automotive Fuel Injectors Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Spanish Automotive Fuel Injectors Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 81: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 82: Spanish Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 84: Spanish Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market in Russia by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 87: Russian Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Russian Automotive Fuel Injectors Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Automotive Fuel Injectors Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Automotive Fuel Injectors Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 92: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Rest of Europe Automotive Fuel Injectors Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 95: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Automotive Fuel Injectors Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 98: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Automotive Fuel Injectors Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Automotive Fuel Injectors Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Automotive Fuel Injectors Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Australian Automotive Fuel Injectors Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 108: Australian Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian Automotive Fuel Injectors Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Share Distribution

in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 112: Indian Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Indian Automotive Fuel Injectors Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 114: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 115: Indian Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 117: Indian Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: South Korean Automotive Fuel Injectors Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 120: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean Automotive Fuel Injectors Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 123: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Fuel

Injectors: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Fuel Injectors

Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Automotive Fuel Injectors in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Fuel Injectors

Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 129: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Automotive Fuel Injectors Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 131: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Automotive Fuel Injectors Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 133: Latin American Automotive Fuel Injectors Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 134: Automotive Fuel Injectors Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Automotive Fuel Injectors Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 136: Latin American Demand for Automotive Fuel Injectors

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Automotive Fuel Injectors Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Automotive Fuel Injectors Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 140: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Argentinean Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Argentinean Automotive Fuel Injectors Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 143: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Argentinean Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 145: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market in Brazil by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian Automotive Fuel Injectors Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 147: Brazilian Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Automotive Fuel Injectors Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian Automotive Fuel Injectors Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 150: Brazilian Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

MEXICO

Table 151: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Mexican Automotive Fuel Injectors Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 153: Mexican Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Mexican Automotive Fuel Injectors Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 156: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Automotive Fuel Injectors

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product:

2018 to 2025

Table 158: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market in Rest of Latin

America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 159: Rest of Latin America Automotive Fuel Injectors

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Automotive Fuel Injectors

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 161: Automotive Fuel Injectors Historic Demand Patterns

in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 162: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Automotive Fuel Injectors Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 164: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: The Middle East Automotive Fuel Injectors Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 166: The Middle East Automotive Fuel Injectors Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: The Middle East Automotive Fuel Injectors Historic

Market by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 169: The Middle East Automotive Fuel Injectors Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 170: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 171: The Middle East Automotive Fuel Injectors Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Market for Automotive Fuel Injectors: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 173: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2009-2017

Table 174: Iranian Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automotive Fuel Injectors in US$ Million by Application: 2018

to 2025

Table 176: Iranian Automotive Fuel Injectors Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 177: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Share Shift in Iran

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 179: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market in Israel in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Israeli Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Israeli Automotive Fuel Injectors Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 182: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Israeli Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Automotive Fuel Injectors Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 185: Automotive Fuel Injectors Historic Market Analysis

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 186: Saudi Arabian Automotive Fuel Injectors Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Automotive Fuel Injectors

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 188: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: United Arab Emirates Automotive Fuel Injectors

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 192: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Automotive Fuel Injectors

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2009-2017

Table 195: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Rest of Middle East Automotive Fuel Injectors

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 198: Rest of Middle East Automotive Fuel Injectors Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Automotive Fuel Injectors Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 201: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Share Distribution

in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 202: African Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market in Africa by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 204: African Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: African Automotive Fuel Injectors Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Automotive Fuel Injectors Historic Demand Patterns

in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 207: Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



BOSCH AUTO PARTS

CONTINENTAL AG

DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC

DENSO CORPORATION

EATON CORPORATION PLC

HYUNDAI KEFICO CORPORATION

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

KEIHIN CORPORATION

STANADYNE

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS

STMICROELECTRONICS NV



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817577/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.