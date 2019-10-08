Global Prefabricated Buildings Industry
Prefabricated Buildings market worldwide is projected to grow by US$39.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.7%. Skeleton System, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$36.1 Billion by the year 2025, Skeleton System will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.4 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Skeleton System will reach a market size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$11.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Algeco Group; Astron Buildings S.A.; Butler Manufacturing Company; Champion Home Builders, Inc.; Kirby Building Systems India Ltd.; Lindal Cedar Homes, Inc.; Modern Prefab Systems Pvt. Ltd; Par-Kut International, Inc.; Red Sea Housing Services; Ritz-Craft Corporation; United Partition Systems, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Prefabricated Buildings Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Prefabricated Buildings Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Prefabricated Buildings Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Skeleton System (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Skeleton System (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Skeleton System (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Panel System (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Panel System (Product) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Panel System (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Cellular System (Product) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Cellular System (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Cellular System (Product) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Combined System (Product) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Combined System (Product) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Combined System (Product) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Industrial (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Industrial (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Industrial (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Commercial (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Commercial (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Commercial (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Residential (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Residential (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Residential (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Prefabricated Buildings Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Table 25: United States Prefabricated Buildings Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 26: Prefabricated Buildings Market in the United States
by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 27: United States Prefabricated Buildings Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: United States Prefabricated Buildings Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Prefabricated Buildings Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Prefabricated Buildings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Canadian Prefabricated Buildings Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 33: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 34: Canadian Prefabricated Buildings Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 36: Canadian Prefabricated Buildings Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Prefabricated Buildings: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2009-2017
Table 39: Japanese Prefabricated Buildings Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Prefabricated Buildings in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 41: Japanese Prefabricated Buildings Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 42: Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Shift in Japan
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Prefabricated Buildings Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Prefabricated Buildings Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Prefabricated Buildings Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Prefabricated Buildings in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Prefabricated Buildings Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Prefabricated Buildings Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Prefabricated Buildings Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 49: European Prefabricated Buildings Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Prefabricated Buildings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 53: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Prefabricated Buildings Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Prefabricated Buildings Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 56: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Prefabricated Buildings Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 58: Prefabricated Buildings Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 59: French Prefabricated Buildings Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Prefabricated Buildings Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 62: French Prefabricated Buildings Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 64: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Prefabricated Buildings Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 66: German Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Prefabricated Buildings Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Prefabricated Buildings Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Prefabricated Buildings Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Prefabricated Buildings Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Italian Demand for Prefabricated Buildings in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Prefabricated Buildings Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Prefabricated Buildings Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Prefabricated Buildings:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Prefabricated Buildings Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 78: United Kingdom Prefabricated Buildings Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Prefabricated Buildings in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 80: United Kingdom Prefabricated Buildings Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Prefabricated Buildings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Spanish Prefabricated Buildings Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 84: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 85: Spanish Prefabricated Buildings Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 87: Spanish Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Prefabricated Buildings Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Russia by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Russian Prefabricated Buildings Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Russian Prefabricated Buildings Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Prefabricated Buildings Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Prefabricated Buildings Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 95: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Prefabricated Buildings Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Rest of Europe Prefabricated Buildings Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 98: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Prefabricated Buildings Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Prefabricated Buildings Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 101: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Prefabricated Buildings Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Prefabricated Buildings Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Prefabricated Buildings Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Prefabricated Buildings Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Prefabricated Buildings Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Prefabricated Buildings Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Prefabricated Buildings Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 111: Australian Prefabricated Buildings Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Australian Prefabricated Buildings Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Prefabricated Buildings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Indian Prefabricated Buildings Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 117: Prefabricated Buildings Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 118: Indian Prefabricated Buildings Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Prefabricated Buildings Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 120: Indian Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Prefabricated Buildings Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Prefabricated Buildings Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 123: Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Prefabricated Buildings Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Prefabricated Buildings Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 126: Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Prefabricated
Buildings: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Prefabricated Buildings Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Prefabricated Buildings in US$ Million by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Prefabricated Buildings Market
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 132: Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Prefabricated Buildings Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 134: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Prefabricated Buildings Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 136: Latin American Prefabricated Buildings Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: Prefabricated Buildings Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Prefabricated Buildings Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Latin American Demand for Prefabricated Buildings in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Prefabricated Buildings Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Prefabricated Buildings Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Prefabricated Buildings Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 143: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Prefabricated Buildings Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Argentinean Prefabricated Buildings Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 146: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean Prefabricated Buildings Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 148: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Brazil by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Prefabricated Buildings Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Prefabricated Buildings Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Prefabricated Buildings Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Prefabricated Buildings Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Prefabricated Buildings Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
MEXICO
Table 154: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican Prefabricated Buildings Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 156: Mexican Prefabricated Buildings Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican Prefabricated Buildings Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 159: Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Prefabricated Buildings Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 161: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Prefabricated Buildings Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Prefabricated Buildings Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Prefabricated Buildings Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 165: Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Prefabricated Buildings Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 167: Prefabricated Buildings Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: The Middle East Prefabricated Buildings Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: The Middle East Prefabricated Buildings Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: The Middle East Prefabricated Buildings Historic
Market by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: Prefabricated Buildings Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 172: The Middle East Prefabricated Buildings Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 173: Prefabricated Buildings Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 174: The Middle East Prefabricated Buildings Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Prefabricated Buildings: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 176: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2009-2017
Table 177: Iranian Prefabricated Buildings Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Prefabricated Buildings in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 179: Iranian Prefabricated Buildings Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 180: Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Shift in Iran
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Prefabricated Buildings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 182: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Israel in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli Prefabricated Buildings Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Israeli Prefabricated Buildings Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 185: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli Prefabricated Buildings Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Prefabricated Buildings Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: Prefabricated Buildings Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Prefabricated Buildings Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Prefabricated Buildings in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 191: Prefabricated Buildings Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Prefabricated Buildings Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Prefabricated Buildings Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Prefabricated Buildings
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 195: Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Prefabricated Buildings Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Prefabricated Buildings
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2009-2017
Table 198: Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Prefabricated Buildings Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Prefabricated Buildings Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Prefabricated Buildings Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 204: Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 205: African Prefabricated Buildings Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Africa by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 207: African Prefabricated Buildings Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: African Prefabricated Buildings Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Prefabricated Buildings Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 210: Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ALGECO GROUP
ASTRON BUILDINGS S.A.
BUTLER MANUFACTURING COMPANY
CHAMPION HOME BUILDERS , INC.
KIRBY BUILDING SYSTEMS INDIA LTD.
LINDAL CEDAR HOMES, INC.
MODERN PREFAB SYSTEMS PVT. LTD
PAR-KUT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
RED SEA HOUSING SERVICES
RITZ-CRAFT CORPORATION
UNITED PARTITION SYSTEMS, INC.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
