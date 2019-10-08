Global Solar Cells and Modules Industry
Solar Cells and Modules market worldwide is projected to grow by US$5.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 2%. Solar Cells and Modules, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$46.8 Billion by the year 2025, Solar Cells and Modules will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 1.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$239.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$177.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Solar Cells and Modules will reach a market size of US$3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, BYD Co., Ltd.; Canadian Solar, Inc.; Chint Group; EGing Photovoltaic Technology Co., Ltd.; Elkem Silicones, A Bluestar Company; First Solar, Inc.; GCL System Integration Technology Co., Ltd.; Hanwha Corporation; JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd.; Jiangsu Shunfeng Photovoltaic Technology Co., Ltd.; JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.; Kyocera Corporation; ReneSola Ltd.; Risen Energy Co., Ltd.; Shanghai Aerospace Automobile Electromechanical Co., Ltd.; Sharp Corporation; Solar Frontier K.K; SunPower Corporation; Trina Solar Ltd.; Yingli Green Energy Holding Co., Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Solar Cells and Modules Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Solar Cells and Modules Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Solar Cells and Modules Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Solar Cells and Modules Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Table 4: United States Solar Cells and Modules Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Solar Cells and Modules Market in the United States: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Solar Cells and Modules Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 7: Canadian Solar Cells and Modules Historic Market
Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Solar Cells and Modules: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 9: Solar Cells and Modules Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Solar Cells and Modules Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 11: Solar Cells and Modules Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million: 2009-2017
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Table 12: European Solar Cells and Modules Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 13: Solar Cells and Modules Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 14: European Solar Cells and Modules Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 15: Solar Cells and Modules Market in France: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 16: French Solar Cells and Modules Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017
GERMANY
Table 17: Solar Cells and Modules Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 18: German Solar Cells and Modules Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Solar Cells and Modules Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Solar Cells and Modules Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million: 2009-2017
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Solar Cells and Modules:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 22: Solar Cells and Modules Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Solar Cells and Modules Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Spanish Solar Cells and Modules Historic Market
Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Solar Cells and Modules Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Solar Cells and Modules Market in Russia: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Solar Cells and Modules Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 28: Solar Cells and Modules Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Solar Cells and Modules Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: Solar Cells and Modules Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Solar Cells and Modules Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Solar Cells and Modules Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 33: Australian Solar Cells and Modules Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Solar Cells and Modules Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Indian Solar Cells and Modules Historic Market Review
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Solar Cells and Modules Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 37: South Korean Solar Cells and Modules Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Solar Cells and
Modules: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 39: Solar Cells and Modules Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2009-2017
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Solar Cells and Modules Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 41: Solar Cells and Modules Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Latin American Solar Cells and Modules Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Solar Cells and Modules Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 44: Solar Cells and Modules Market in Argentina in US$
Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
BRAZIL
Table 45: Solar Cells and Modules Market in Brazil: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: Brazilian Solar Cells and Modules Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017
MEXICO
Table 47: Solar Cells and Modules Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 48: Mexican Solar Cells and Modules Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Solar Cells and Modules Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Solar Cells and Modules Market in Rest of Latin
America: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Solar Cells and Modules Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 52: Solar Cells and Modules Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 53: The Middle East Solar Cells and Modules Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Solar Cells and Modules: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 55: Solar Cells and Modules Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Solar Cells and Modules Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 57: Solar Cells and Modules Market in Israel in US$
Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Solar Cells and Modules Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Solar Cells and Modules Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million: 2009-2017
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Solar Cells and Modules Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Solar Cells and Modules Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Solar Cells and Modules Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Solar Cells and Modules Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
AFRICA
Table 64: African Solar Cells and Modules Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Solar Cells and Modules Market in Africa: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
IV. COMPETITION
BYD
CANADIAN SOLAR, INC.
CHINT GROUP
ELKEM SILICONES SCANDINAVIA AS
FIRST SOLAR
HANWHA CORPORATION
JA SOLAR HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD.
KYOCERA CORPORATION
RENESOLA CO. LTD.
RISEN ENERGY CO., LTD.
SHARP CORPORATION
SOLAR FRONTIER K.K.
SUNPOWER CORPORATION
TRINA SOLAR LTD.
YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLDING
V. CURATED RESEARCH
