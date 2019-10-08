Global Gene Therapy Industry
Gene Therapy market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 32.7%. Lentivirus, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 25.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$125.3 Million by the year 2025, Lentivirus will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 30% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$133.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$117.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Lentivirus will reach a market size of US$6.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 39.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$797 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, American Gene Technologies Inc.; Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation; Benitec BioPharma; BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc.; bluebird bio, Inc.; Brammer Bio; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Celgene Corporation; Cellectis; CELLforCURE; CEVEC Pharmaceuticals GmbH; Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA; CSL Behring; Gensight Biologics S.A.; Gilead Sciences, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline PLC; Human Stem Cells Institute PJSC (HSCI); Juno Therapeutics, Inc.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis International AG; Novasep Holding SAS; Orchard Therapeutics Ltd.; Oxford Biomedica plc; REGENXBIO, Inc.; Sanofi Genzyme; Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co., Ltd.; Shenzhen SiBiono GeneTech Co., Ltd.; Shire PLC; Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group; Transgene SA; Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc.; uniQure NV; Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.
