Global Branded Apparel Industry

Branded Apparel market worldwide is projected to grow by US$121.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 2.6%. Mens Branded Apparel, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 2.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$188.4 Billion by the year 2025, Mens Branded Apparel will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Branded Apparel Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817570/?utm_source=GNW

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$4.6 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Mens Branded Apparel will reach a market size of US$9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$34.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Nike, Inc.; The TJX Companies, Inc.; VF Corporation; Victoria’s Secret


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817570/?utm_source=GNW

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817570/?utm_source=GNW

