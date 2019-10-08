Branded Apparel market worldwide is projected to grow by US$121.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 2.6%. Mens Branded Apparel, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 2.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$188.4 Billion by the year 2025, Mens Branded Apparel will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Branded Apparel Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817570/?utm_source=GNW



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$4.6 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Mens Branded Apparel will reach a market size of US$9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$34.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Nike, Inc.; The TJX Companies, Inc.; VF Corporation; Victoria’s Secret





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817570/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Branded Apparel Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Branded Apparel Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Branded Apparel Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Branded Apparel Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Mens Branded Apparel (Product Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Mens Branded Apparel (Product Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Mens Branded Apparel (Product Segment) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Womens Branded Apparel (Product Segment) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Womens Branded Apparel (Product Segment) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 9: Womens Branded Apparel (Product Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Childrens Branded Apparel (Product Segment)

Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Childrens Branded Apparel (Product Segment) Region

Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009

to 2017

Table 12: Childrens Branded Apparel (Product Segment) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Sports Branded Apparel (Product Segment) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 14: Sports Branded Apparel (Product Segment) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Sports Branded Apparel (Product Segment) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Branded Apparel Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 16: United States Branded Apparel Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Branded Apparel Market in the United States by

Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 18: United States Branded Apparel Market Share Breakdown

by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Branded Apparel Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Canadian Branded Apparel Historic Market Review by

Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 21: Branded Apparel Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Market for Branded Apparel: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 23: Branded Apparel Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 24: Japanese Branded Apparel Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Branded Apparel Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Branded Apparel Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 27: Chinese Branded Apparel Market by Product Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Branded Apparel Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 28: European Branded Apparel Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Branded Apparel Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 30: European Branded Apparel Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: European Branded Apparel Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 32: Branded Apparel Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 33: European Branded Apparel Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 34: Branded Apparel Market in France by Product Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 35: French Branded Apparel Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 36: French Branded Apparel Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 37: Branded Apparel Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: German Branded Apparel Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 39: German Branded Apparel Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 40: Italian Branded Apparel Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Branded Apparel Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 42: Italian Branded Apparel Market by Product Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Branded Apparel: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Branded Apparel Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: United Kingdom Branded Apparel Market Share Analysis

by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Branded Apparel Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Spanish Branded Apparel Historic Market Review by

Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 48: Branded Apparel Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Branded Apparel Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Branded Apparel Market in Russia by Product Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 51: Russian Branded Apparel Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Branded Apparel Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 53: Branded Apparel Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: Rest of Europe Branded Apparel Market Share Breakdown

by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Branded Apparel Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 56: Branded Apparel Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Branded Apparel Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Branded Apparel Market in Asia-Pacific by Product

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Branded Apparel Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Branded Apparel Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Branded Apparel Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Australian Branded Apparel Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 63: Australian Branded Apparel Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 64: Indian Branded Apparel Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Indian Branded Apparel Historic Market Review by

Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 66: Branded Apparel Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Branded Apparel Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: South Korean Branded Apparel Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 69: Branded Apparel Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Branded Apparel:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Branded Apparel Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Branded Apparel Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Branded Apparel Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 74: Branded Apparel Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 75: Latin American Branded Apparel Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Latin American Branded Apparel Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 77: Branded Apparel Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 78: Latin American Branded Apparel Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Branded Apparel Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 80: Branded Apparel Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: Argentinean Branded Apparel Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 82: Branded Apparel Market in Brazil by Product Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 83: Brazilian Branded Apparel Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 84: Brazilian Branded Apparel Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 85: Branded Apparel Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Mexican Branded Apparel Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 87: Mexican Branded Apparel Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Branded Apparel Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2018 to 2025

Table 89: Branded Apparel Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Latin America Branded Apparel Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Branded Apparel Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 92: Branded Apparel Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 93: The Middle East Branded Apparel Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: The Middle East Branded Apparel Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: The Middle East Branded Apparel Historic Market by

Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 96: Branded Apparel Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Market for Branded Apparel: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Branded Apparel Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: Iranian Branded Apparel Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Branded Apparel Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 101: Branded Apparel Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Israeli Branded Apparel Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Branded Apparel Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 104: Branded Apparel Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 105: Saudi Arabian Branded Apparel Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Branded Apparel Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: United Arab Emirates Branded Apparel Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 108: Branded Apparel Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Branded Apparel Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Rest of Middle East Branded Apparel Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 111: Rest of Middle East Branded Apparel Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 112: African Branded Apparel Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Branded Apparel Market in Africa by Product Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 114: African Branded Apparel Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ADIDAS AG

ADIDAS AMERICA, INC.

ARVIND

BENETTON GROUP SPA

QUIKSILVER

CALVIN KLEIN

CARHARTT

CARTER’S

CHANEL SA

CHRISTIAN DIOR SA

DOLCE & GABBANA SRL

ESPRIT HOLDINGS

GAP

GIANNI VERSACE SPA

G-III APPAREL GROUP

GIORGIO ARMANI SPA

GIVENCHY

GOLDWIN

GUESS

GUNZE

HELLY HANSEN AS

HOLLISTER INC.

HUGO BOSS AG

J. CREW GROUP

KENNETH COLE PRODUCTIONS

LACOSTE SA

LANDS’ END

LEVI STRAUSS & CO.

LVMH MOET HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON

MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC

MOSCHINO SPA

MOTHERCARE PLC

NIKE

OSCAR DE LA RENTA

PERRY ELLIS INTERNATIONAL

PVH CORPORATION

RAYMOND

TARGET CORPORATION

TED BAKER LONDON

TYR SPORT

VF CORPORATION

WILLIAMSON-DICKIE MANUFACTURING COMPANY - WALLS OUTDOOR GOODS



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817570/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.