Global Branded Apparel Industry
Branded Apparel market worldwide is projected to grow by US$121.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 2.6%. Mens Branded Apparel, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 2.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$188.4 Billion by the year 2025, Mens Branded Apparel will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Branded Apparel Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817570/?utm_source=GNW
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$4.6 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Mens Branded Apparel will reach a market size of US$9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$34.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Nike, Inc.; The TJX Companies, Inc.; VF Corporation; Victoria’s Secret
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817570/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Branded Apparel Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Branded Apparel Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Branded Apparel Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Branded Apparel Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Mens Branded Apparel (Product Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Mens Branded Apparel (Product Segment) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Mens Branded Apparel (Product Segment) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Womens Branded Apparel (Product Segment) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Womens Branded Apparel (Product Segment) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 9: Womens Branded Apparel (Product Segment) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Childrens Branded Apparel (Product Segment)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Childrens Branded Apparel (Product Segment) Region
Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009
to 2017
Table 12: Childrens Branded Apparel (Product Segment) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Sports Branded Apparel (Product Segment) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: Sports Branded Apparel (Product Segment) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Sports Branded Apparel (Product Segment) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Branded Apparel Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 16: United States Branded Apparel Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Branded Apparel Market in the United States by
Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 18: United States Branded Apparel Market Share Breakdown
by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Branded Apparel Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Canadian Branded Apparel Historic Market Review by
Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 21: Branded Apparel Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Market for Branded Apparel: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 23: Branded Apparel Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period
2009-2017
Table 24: Japanese Branded Apparel Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Branded Apparel Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Branded Apparel Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 27: Chinese Branded Apparel Market by Product Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Branded Apparel Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 28: European Branded Apparel Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Branded Apparel Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 30: European Branded Apparel Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: European Branded Apparel Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 32: Branded Apparel Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: European Branded Apparel Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 34: Branded Apparel Market in France by Product Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 35: French Branded Apparel Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 36: French Branded Apparel Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 37: Branded Apparel Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: German Branded Apparel Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 39: German Branded Apparel Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Branded Apparel Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Branded Apparel Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 42: Italian Branded Apparel Market by Product Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Branded Apparel: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Branded Apparel Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: United Kingdom Branded Apparel Market Share Analysis
by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 46: Spanish Branded Apparel Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Spanish Branded Apparel Historic Market Review by
Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 48: Branded Apparel Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 49: Russian Branded Apparel Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Branded Apparel Market in Russia by Product Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 51: Russian Branded Apparel Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Branded Apparel Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 53: Branded Apparel Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: Rest of Europe Branded Apparel Market Share Breakdown
by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Branded Apparel Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: Branded Apparel Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Branded Apparel Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Branded Apparel Market in Asia-Pacific by Product
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Branded Apparel Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Branded Apparel Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Branded Apparel Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Australian Branded Apparel Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 63: Australian Branded Apparel Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 64: Indian Branded Apparel Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Indian Branded Apparel Historic Market Review by
Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 66: Branded Apparel Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: Branded Apparel Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: South Korean Branded Apparel Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 69: Branded Apparel Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Branded Apparel:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Branded Apparel Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Branded Apparel Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin American Branded Apparel Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 74: Branded Apparel Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Latin American Branded Apparel Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Latin American Branded Apparel Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 77: Branded Apparel Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 78: Latin American Branded Apparel Market by Product
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentinean Branded Apparel Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 80: Branded Apparel Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: Argentinean Branded Apparel Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 82: Branded Apparel Market in Brazil by Product Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 83: Brazilian Branded Apparel Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 84: Brazilian Branded Apparel Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 85: Branded Apparel Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Mexican Branded Apparel Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 87: Mexican Branded Apparel Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Branded Apparel Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2018 to 2025
Table 89: Branded Apparel Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Latin America Branded Apparel Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: The Middle East Branded Apparel Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 92: Branded Apparel Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 93: The Middle East Branded Apparel Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 94: The Middle East Branded Apparel Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: The Middle East Branded Apparel Historic Market by
Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 96: Branded Apparel Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
IRAN
Table 97: Iranian Market for Branded Apparel: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Branded Apparel Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period
2009-2017
Table 99: Iranian Branded Apparel Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 100: Israeli Branded Apparel Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 101: Branded Apparel Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Israeli Branded Apparel Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabian Branded Apparel Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 104: Branded Apparel Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 105: Saudi Arabian Branded Apparel Market by Product
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: Branded Apparel Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: United Arab Emirates Branded Apparel Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 108: Branded Apparel Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Branded Apparel Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Rest of Middle East Branded Apparel Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 111: Rest of Middle East Branded Apparel Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 112: African Branded Apparel Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Branded Apparel Market in Africa by Product Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 114: African Branded Apparel Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ADIDAS AG
ADIDAS AMERICA, INC.
ARVIND
BENETTON GROUP SPA
QUIKSILVER
CALVIN KLEIN
CARHARTT
CARTER’S
CHANEL SA
CHRISTIAN DIOR SA
DOLCE & GABBANA SRL
ESPRIT HOLDINGS
GAP
GIANNI VERSACE SPA
G-III APPAREL GROUP
GIORGIO ARMANI SPA
GIVENCHY
GOLDWIN
GUESS
GUNZE
HELLY HANSEN AS
HOLLISTER INC.
HUGO BOSS AG
J. CREW GROUP
KENNETH COLE PRODUCTIONS
LACOSTE SA
LANDS’ END
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.
LVMH MOET HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC
MOSCHINO SPA
MOTHERCARE PLC
NIKE
OSCAR DE LA RENTA
PERRY ELLIS INTERNATIONAL
PVH CORPORATION
RAYMOND
TARGET CORPORATION
TED BAKER LONDON
TYR SPORT
VF CORPORATION
WILLIAMSON-DICKIE MANUFACTURING COMPANY - WALLS OUTDOOR GOODS
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817570/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.