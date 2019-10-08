There were 776 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,256 in the last 365 days.

Global Gene Amplification Technologies Industry

Gene Amplification Technologies market worldwide is projected to grow by US$843 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4.7%. Medical, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.1 Billion by the year 2025, Medical will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gene Amplification Technologies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817590/?utm_source=GNW

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$29.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$24.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Medical will reach a market size of US$62.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$243.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Abbott Molecular, Inc.; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Cepheid


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817590/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Gene Amplification Technologies Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Gene Amplification Technologies Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Gene Amplification Technologies Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Medical (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Medical (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Medical (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Forensics (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Forensics (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Forensics (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Other Applications (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 11: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Other Applications (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 13: United States Gene Amplification Technologies Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Gene Amplification Technologies Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 15: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Gene
Amplification Technologies in US$ Million by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 17: Japanese Gene Amplification Technologies Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 18: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Gene Amplification Technologies Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 20: Gene Amplification Technologies Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 21: Canadian Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Demand for Gene Amplification Technologies in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Review in
China in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 24: Chinese Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Gene Amplification Technologies Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 25: European Gene Amplification Technologies Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Gene Amplification Technologies Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: European Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: European Gene Amplification Technologies Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 29: Gene Amplification Technologies Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 30: European Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 31: Gene Amplification Technologies Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 32: French Gene Amplification Technologies Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 33: French Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
GERMANY
Table 34: Gene Amplification Technologies Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: German Gene Amplification Technologies Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 36: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Demand for Gene Amplification Technologies in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Review in
Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 39: Italian Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Gene Amplification Technologies in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 41: United Kingdom Gene Amplification Technologies Market
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 42: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish Gene Amplification Technologies Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 44: Gene Amplification Technologies Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 45: Spanish Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Gene Amplification Technologies Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Gene Amplification Technologies Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 48: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Gene Amplification Technologies
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 50: Gene Amplification Technologies Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Rest of Europe Gene Amplification Technologies Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Gene Amplification Technologies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 53: Gene Amplification Technologies Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Gene Amplification Technologies Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Gene Amplification Technologies Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Gene Amplification Technologies Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Gene Amplification Technologies Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,
2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Gene Amplification Technologies Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Australian Gene Amplification Technologies Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 60: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share
Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 61: Indian Gene Amplification Technologies Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 62: Gene Amplification Technologies Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 63: Indian Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Gene Amplification Technologies Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: South Korean Gene Amplification Technologies Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Gene Amplification Technologies in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Gene Amplification Technologies
Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Gene Amplification Technologies Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 71: Gene Amplification Technologies Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: Latin American Gene Amplification Technologies Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 73: Latin American Demand for Gene Amplification
Technologies in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Review in
Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Latin American Gene Amplification Technologies Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Gene Amplification Technologies
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 77: Gene Amplification Technologies Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Argentinean Gene Amplification Technologies Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 79: Gene Amplification Technologies Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 80: Brazilian Gene Amplification Technologies Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: Brazilian Gene Amplification Technologies Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,
2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 82: Gene Amplification Technologies Market in Mexico:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Mexican Gene Amplification Technologies Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 84: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Gene Amplification Technologies
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 86: Gene Amplification Technologies Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million
for 2009-2017
Table 87: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Gene Amplification Technologies
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 89: Gene Amplification Technologies Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 90: The Middle East Gene Amplification Technologies
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 91: The Middle East Gene Amplification Technologies
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Gene Amplification Technologies Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by Application for 2009-2017
Table 93: The Middle East Gene Amplification Technologies
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Gene
Amplification Technologies in US$ Million by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 95: Iranian Gene Amplification Technologies Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 96: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share Shift in
Iran by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Gene Amplification Technologies Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 98: Gene Amplification Technologies Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Israeli Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Demand for Gene Amplification
Technologies in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Review in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 102: Saudi Arabian Gene Amplification Technologies Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Gene Amplification Technologies Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Gene Amplification Technologies
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2009-2017
Table 105: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Gene Amplification Technologies Market in Rest of
Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Gene Amplification Technologies
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 108: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 109: African Gene Amplification Technologies Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Gene Amplification Technologies Historic Demand
Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 111: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share
Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IV. COMPETITION

ABBOTT MOLECULAR
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CEPHEID
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY
BIOMERIEUX SA
BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.
CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL INC.
EPPENDORF AG
F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE AG
GE HEALTHCARE
PERKINELMER INC.
PROMEGA CORPORATION
QIAGEN NV
ROCHE DIAGNOSTICS CORPORATION
SYSMEX CORPORATION
TAKARA BIO

V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817590/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.