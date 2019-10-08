Gene Amplification Technologies market worldwide is projected to grow by US$843 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4.7%. Medical, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.1 Billion by the year 2025, Medical will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gene Amplification Technologies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817590/?utm_source=GNW



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$29.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$24.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Medical will reach a market size of US$62.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$243.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Abbott Molecular, Inc.; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Cepheid





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817590/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Gene Amplification Technologies Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Gene Amplification Technologies Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Gene Amplification Technologies Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Medical (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Medical (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Medical (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Forensics (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Forensics (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Forensics (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Other Applications (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 11: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Other Applications (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 13: United States Gene Amplification Technologies Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Gene Amplification Technologies Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 15: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Gene

Amplification Technologies in US$ Million by Application: 2018

to 2025

Table 17: Japanese Gene Amplification Technologies Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 18: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share Shift in

Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Gene Amplification Technologies Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 20: Gene Amplification Technologies Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 21: Canadian Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Demand for Gene Amplification Technologies in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Review in

China in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 24: Chinese Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Gene Amplification Technologies Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 25: European Gene Amplification Technologies Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Gene Amplification Technologies Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 27: European Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: European Gene Amplification Technologies Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 29: Gene Amplification Technologies Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 30: European Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 31: Gene Amplification Technologies Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 32: French Gene Amplification Technologies Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 33: French Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

GERMANY

Table 34: Gene Amplification Technologies Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: German Gene Amplification Technologies Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 36: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 37: Italian Demand for Gene Amplification Technologies in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Review in

Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 39: Italian Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Gene Amplification Technologies in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 41: United Kingdom Gene Amplification Technologies Market

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Gene Amplification Technologies Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 44: Gene Amplification Technologies Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 45: Spanish Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Gene Amplification Technologies Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Gene Amplification Technologies Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 48: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Gene Amplification Technologies

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 50: Gene Amplification Technologies Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Rest of Europe Gene Amplification Technologies Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Gene Amplification Technologies Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 53: Gene Amplification Technologies Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Gene Amplification Technologies Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Gene Amplification Technologies Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Gene Amplification Technologies Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Gene Amplification Technologies Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,

2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Gene Amplification Technologies Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Australian Gene Amplification Technologies Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 60: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share

Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 61: Indian Gene Amplification Technologies Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 62: Gene Amplification Technologies Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 63: Indian Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Gene Amplification Technologies Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: South Korean Gene Amplification Technologies Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Gene Amplification Technologies in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Gene Amplification Technologies

Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Gene Amplification Technologies Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 71: Gene Amplification Technologies Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: Latin American Gene Amplification Technologies Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 73: Latin American Demand for Gene Amplification

Technologies in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Review in

Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Latin American Gene Amplification Technologies Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Gene Amplification Technologies

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 77: Gene Amplification Technologies Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Argentinean Gene Amplification Technologies Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 79: Gene Amplification Technologies Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 80: Brazilian Gene Amplification Technologies Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: Brazilian Gene Amplification Technologies Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,

2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 82: Gene Amplification Technologies Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Mexican Gene Amplification Technologies Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 84: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Gene Amplification Technologies

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 86: Gene Amplification Technologies Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million

for 2009-2017

Table 87: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share

Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Gene Amplification Technologies

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 89: Gene Amplification Technologies Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 90: The Middle East Gene Amplification Technologies

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: The Middle East Gene Amplification Technologies

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Gene Amplification Technologies Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by Application for 2009-2017

Table 93: The Middle East Gene Amplification Technologies

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Gene

Amplification Technologies in US$ Million by Application: 2018

to 2025

Table 95: Iranian Gene Amplification Technologies Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 96: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share Shift in

Iran by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Gene Amplification Technologies Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 98: Gene Amplification Technologies Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Israeli Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Demand for Gene Amplification

Technologies in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Review in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 102: Saudi Arabian Gene Amplification Technologies Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Gene Amplification Technologies Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: United Arab Emirates Gene Amplification Technologies

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2009-2017

Table 105: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Gene Amplification Technologies Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Rest of Middle East Gene Amplification Technologies

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 109: African Gene Amplification Technologies Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Gene Amplification Technologies Historic Demand

Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 111: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share

Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ABBOTT MOLECULAR

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CEPHEID

BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY

BIOMERIEUX SA

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.

CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL INC.

EPPENDORF AG

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE AG

GE HEALTHCARE

PERKINELMER INC.

PROMEGA CORPORATION

QIAGEN NV

ROCHE DIAGNOSTICS CORPORATION

SYSMEX CORPORATION

TAKARA BIO



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817590/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.