Semiconductor Processing Equipment market worldwide is projected to grow by US$24.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.9%. Wafer Manufacturing Equipment, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$38.6 Billion by the year 2025, Wafer Manufacturing Equipment will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Semiconductor Processing Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817603/?utm_source=GNW



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$845.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$690.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Wafer Manufacturing Equipment will reach a market size of US$2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Advantest Corporation; Applied Materials, Inc.; ASML B.V.; Hitachi High-Tech Science Corporation; KLA-Tencor Corporation; Lam Research Corporation; Rudolph Technologies, Inc.; SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd.; Teradyne, Inc.; Tokyo Electron Limited





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817603/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Semiconductor Processing Equipment Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2009-2017

Table 3: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Wafer Manufacturing Equipment (Equipment Type) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Wafer Manufacturing Equipment (Equipment Type)

Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009

to 2017

Table 6: Wafer Manufacturing Equipment (Equipment Type) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Assembly & Packaging Equipment (Equipment Type)

Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Assembly & Packaging Equipment (Equipment Type)

Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2009 to 2017

Table 9: Assembly & Packaging Equipment (Equipment Type) Market

Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 10: Test Equipment (Equipment Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Test Equipment (Equipment Type) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Test Equipment (Equipment Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Other Equipment Types (Equipment Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 14: Other Equipment Types (Equipment Type) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Other Equipment Types (Equipment Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 16: United States Semiconductor Processing Equipment

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment

Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in the

United States by Equipment Type: A Historic Review in US$

Million for 2009-2017

Table 18: United States Semiconductor Processing Equipment

Market Share Breakdown by Equipment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 20: Canadian Semiconductor Processing Equipment Historic

Market Review by Equipment Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 21: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Equipment Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Market for Semiconductor Processing

Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Equipment Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 23: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment Type for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 24: Japanese Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Equipment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Equipment Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Equipment Type: 2009-2017

Table 27: Chinese Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market by

Equipment Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 28: European Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 30: European Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: European Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment Type:

2018-2025

Table 32: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in Europe

in US$ Million by Equipment Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 33: European Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Equipment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 34: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in France

by Equipment Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: French Semiconductor Processing Equipment Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Equipment Type: 2009-2017

Table 36: French Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Equipment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 37: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Equipment Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: German Semiconductor Processing Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment Type: 2009-2017

Table 39: German Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Equipment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 40: Italian Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Equipment Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Equipment Type: 2009-2017

Table 42: Italian Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market by

Equipment Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Semiconductor Processing

Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Equipment Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Equipment Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: United Kingdom Semiconductor Processing Equipment

Market Share Analysis by Equipment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 47: Spanish Semiconductor Processing Equipment Historic

Market Review by Equipment Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 48: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Equipment Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment Type:

2018 to 2025

Table 50: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in Russia

by Equipment Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 51: Russian Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Equipment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Semiconductor Processing Equipment

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment

Type: 2018-2025

Table 53: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Equipment Type: A Historic Review for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Rest of Europe Semiconductor Processing Equipment

Market Share Breakdown by Equipment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Processing Equipment

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 56: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Processing Equipment

Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in

Asia-Pacific by Equipment Type: Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Processing Equipment

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Equipment Type:

2009-2017

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Processing Equipment

Market Share Analysis by Equipment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Equipment Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Australian Semiconductor Processing Equipment

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment Type:

2009-2017

Table 63: Australian Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Equipment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 64: Indian Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 65: Indian Semiconductor Processing Equipment Historic

Market Review by Equipment Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 66: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Equipment Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Equipment Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: South Korean Semiconductor Processing Equipment

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment Type:

2009-2017

Table 69: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Equipment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Semiconductor

Processing Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Equipment Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Equipment Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Processing

Equipment Market Share Analysis by Equipment Type: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Semiconductor Processing Equipment

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 74: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: Latin American Semiconductor Processing Equipment

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 76: Latin American Semiconductor Processing Equipment

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Equipment Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Equipment Type:

2009-2017

Table 78: Latin American Semiconductor Processing Equipment

Market by Equipment Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment Type:

2018-2025

Table 80: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in

Argentina in US$ Million by Equipment Type: A Historic Review

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: Argentinean Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Equipment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 82: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in Brazil

by Equipment Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Brazilian Semiconductor Processing Equipment Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Equipment Type: 2009-2017

Table 84: Brazilian Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Equipment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 85: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Equipment Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Mexican Semiconductor Processing Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment Type: 2009-2017

Table 87: Mexican Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Equipment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Semiconductor Processing

Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Equipment Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in Rest of

Latin America by Equipment Type: A Historic Review in US$

Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Latin America Semiconductor Processing

Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Equipment Type: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Semiconductor Processing Equipment

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 92: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in the

Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 93: The Middle East Semiconductor Processing Equipment

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: The Middle East Semiconductor Processing Equipment

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment

Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: The Middle East Semiconductor Processing Equipment

Historic Market by Equipment Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 96: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in the

Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Equipment

Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Market for Semiconductor Processing

Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Equipment Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment Type for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Iranian Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Equipment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment Type:

2018-2025

Table 101: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in Israel

in US$ Million by Equipment Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Israeli Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Equipment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Semiconductor Processing Equipment

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Equipment Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Equipment Type:

2009-2017

Table 105: Saudi Arabian Semiconductor Processing Equipment

Market by Equipment Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Equipment Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: United Arab Emirates Semiconductor Processing

Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment

Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Equipment Type: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Equipment Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Rest of Middle East Semiconductor Processing

Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment

Type: 2009-2017

Table 111: Rest of Middle East Semiconductor Processing

Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Equipment Type: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 112: African Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment Type:

2018 to 2025

Table 113: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in Africa

by Equipment Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 114: African Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Equipment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ADVANTEST CORPORATION

APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

ASML B.V

HITACHI HIGH-TECH SCIENCE CORPORATION

KLA CORPORATION

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

RUDOLPH TECHNOLOGIES

SCREEN HOLDINGS

TERADYNE

TOKYO ELECTRON



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817603/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.