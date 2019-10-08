There were 776 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,256 in the last 365 days.

Global Semiconductor Processing Equipment Industry

Semiconductor Processing Equipment market worldwide is projected to grow by US$24.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.9%. Wafer Manufacturing Equipment, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$38.6 Billion by the year 2025, Wafer Manufacturing Equipment will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Semiconductor Processing Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817603/?utm_source=GNW

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$845.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$690.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Wafer Manufacturing Equipment will reach a market size of US$2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Advantest Corporation; Applied Materials, Inc.; ASML B.V.; Hitachi High-Tech Science Corporation; KLA-Tencor Corporation; Lam Research Corporation; Rudolph Technologies, Inc.; SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd.; Teradyne, Inc.; Tokyo Electron Limited


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817603/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Semiconductor Processing Equipment Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 3: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Wafer Manufacturing Equipment (Equipment Type) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Wafer Manufacturing Equipment (Equipment Type)
Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009
to 2017
Table 6: Wafer Manufacturing Equipment (Equipment Type) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Assembly & Packaging Equipment (Equipment Type)
Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Assembly & Packaging Equipment (Equipment Type)
Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2009 to 2017
Table 9: Assembly & Packaging Equipment (Equipment Type) Market
Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 10: Test Equipment (Equipment Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Test Equipment (Equipment Type) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Test Equipment (Equipment Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Other Equipment Types (Equipment Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: Other Equipment Types (Equipment Type) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Other Equipment Types (Equipment Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 16: United States Semiconductor Processing Equipment
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment
Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in the
United States by Equipment Type: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2009-2017
Table 18: United States Semiconductor Processing Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Equipment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 20: Canadian Semiconductor Processing Equipment Historic
Market Review by Equipment Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 21: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Equipment Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Market for Semiconductor Processing
Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Equipment Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 23: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment Type for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 24: Japanese Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market
Share Analysis by Equipment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Equipment Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Equipment Type: 2009-2017
Table 27: Chinese Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market by
Equipment Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 28: European Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 30: European Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: European Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment Type:
2018-2025
Table 32: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in Europe
in US$ Million by Equipment Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 33: European Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Equipment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 34: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in France
by Equipment Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: French Semiconductor Processing Equipment Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Equipment Type: 2009-2017
Table 36: French Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market
Share Analysis by Equipment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 37: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Equipment Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: German Semiconductor Processing Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment Type: 2009-2017
Table 39: German Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Equipment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Equipment Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Equipment Type: 2009-2017
Table 42: Italian Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market by
Equipment Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Semiconductor Processing
Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Equipment Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Equipment Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: United Kingdom Semiconductor Processing Equipment
Market Share Analysis by Equipment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 46: Spanish Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 47: Spanish Semiconductor Processing Equipment Historic
Market Review by Equipment Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 48: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Equipment Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 49: Russian Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment Type:
2018 to 2025
Table 50: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in Russia
by Equipment Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 51: Russian Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Equipment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Semiconductor Processing Equipment
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment
Type: 2018-2025
Table 53: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Equipment Type: A Historic Review for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Rest of Europe Semiconductor Processing Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Equipment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Processing Equipment
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Processing Equipment
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in
Asia-Pacific by Equipment Type: Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Processing Equipment
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Equipment Type:
2009-2017
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Processing Equipment
Market Share Analysis by Equipment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Equipment Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Australian Semiconductor Processing Equipment
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment Type:
2009-2017
Table 63: Australian Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Equipment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 64: Indian Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 65: Indian Semiconductor Processing Equipment Historic
Market Review by Equipment Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 66: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Equipment Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Equipment Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: South Korean Semiconductor Processing Equipment
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment Type:
2009-2017
Table 69: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Equipment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Semiconductor
Processing Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Equipment Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Equipment Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Processing
Equipment Market Share Analysis by Equipment Type: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin American Semiconductor Processing Equipment
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 74: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Latin American Semiconductor Processing Equipment
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 76: Latin American Semiconductor Processing Equipment
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Equipment Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Equipment Type:
2009-2017
Table 78: Latin American Semiconductor Processing Equipment
Market by Equipment Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentinean Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment Type:
2018-2025
Table 80: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in
Argentina in US$ Million by Equipment Type: A Historic Review
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: Argentinean Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Equipment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 82: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in Brazil
by Equipment Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Brazilian Semiconductor Processing Equipment Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Equipment Type: 2009-2017
Table 84: Brazilian Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market
Share Analysis by Equipment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 85: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Equipment Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Mexican Semiconductor Processing Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment Type: 2009-2017
Table 87: Mexican Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Equipment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Semiconductor Processing
Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Equipment Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in Rest of
Latin America by Equipment Type: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Latin America Semiconductor Processing
Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Equipment Type: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: The Middle East Semiconductor Processing Equipment
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 92: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 93: The Middle East Semiconductor Processing Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 94: The Middle East Semiconductor Processing Equipment
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment
Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: The Middle East Semiconductor Processing Equipment
Historic Market by Equipment Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 96: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Equipment
Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 97: Iranian Market for Semiconductor Processing
Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Equipment Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment Type for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Iranian Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market
Share Analysis by Equipment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 100: Israeli Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment Type:
2018-2025
Table 101: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in Israel
in US$ Million by Equipment Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Israeli Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Equipment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabian Semiconductor Processing Equipment
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Equipment Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Equipment Type:
2009-2017
Table 105: Saudi Arabian Semiconductor Processing Equipment
Market by Equipment Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Equipment Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: United Arab Emirates Semiconductor Processing
Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment
Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Equipment Type: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Equipment Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Rest of Middle East Semiconductor Processing
Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment
Type: 2009-2017
Table 111: Rest of Middle East Semiconductor Processing
Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Equipment Type: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 112: African Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment Type:
2018 to 2025
Table 113: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in Africa
by Equipment Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 114: African Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Equipment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IV. COMPETITION

ADVANTEST CORPORATION
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.
ASML B.V
HITACHI HIGH-TECH SCIENCE CORPORATION
KLA CORPORATION
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
RUDOLPH TECHNOLOGIES
SCREEN HOLDINGS
TERADYNE
TOKYO ELECTRON

V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817603/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.