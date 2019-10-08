Global Sports and Energy Drinks Industry
Sports and Energy Drinks market worldwide is projected to grow by US$41 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 9.1%. Sports Drink, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$55.8 Billion by the year 2025, Sports Drink will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.4 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Sports Drink will reach a market size of US$2.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$11.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Abbott Nutrition; AJE; Britvic PLC; Champion Nutrition Inc.; Monster Beverage Corporation; PepsiCo, Inc.; Red Bull GmbH; Rockstar, Inc.; The Coca-Cola Company
IV. COMPETITION
ABBOTT NUTRITION
AJE
BRITVIC PLC
CHAMPION NUTRITION INC.
MONSTER BEVERAGE CORPORATION
PEPSICO
RED BULL GMBH
ROCKSTAR, INC.
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
