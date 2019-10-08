Global Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Industry
Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control market worldwide is projected to grow by US$261.6 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 14.4%. RADAR, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 14.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$217.6 Million by the year 2025, RADAR will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817605/?utm_source=GNW
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 16.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$10.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$12.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, RADAR will reach a market size of US$14.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$46.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Autoliv, Inc.; Continental AG; Delphi Technologies; DENSO Manufacturing Czech s.r.o.; Hitachi Ltd.; Magna International, Inc.; Mando Corporation; Preco Electronics; Robert Bosch GmbH; Valeo Group; Wabco Holdings Inc.; ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817605/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 3: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: RADAR (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: RADAR (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: RADAR (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: LIDAR (Technology) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: LIDAR (Technology) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: LIDAR (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Normal Adaptive Cruise Control (Mode of Operation)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Normal Adaptive Cruise Control (Mode of Operation)
Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million:
2009 to 2017
Table 12: Normal Adaptive Cruise Control (Mode of Operation)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Connected Adaptive Cruise Control (Mode of Operation)
World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Connected Adaptive Cruise Control (Mode of Operation)
Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009
to 2017
Table 15: Connected Adaptive Cruise Control (Mode of Operation)
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Passenger Vehicle (Vehicle) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Passenger Vehicle (Vehicle) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Passenger Vehicle (Vehicle) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 22: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in US$
Million in the United States by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 23: United States Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control
Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
2009-2017
Table 24: United States Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode of
Operation: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in the
United States by Mode of Operation: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2009-2017
Table 27: United States Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control
Market Share Breakdown by Mode of Operation: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 28: United States Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle:
2018 to 2025
Table 29: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in the
United States by Vehicle: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 30: United States Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control
Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 31: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Analysis in
Canada in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 32: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in Canada:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2009-2017
Table 33: Canadian Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Canadian Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Operation:
2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Historic
Market Review by Mode of Operation in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 36: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Mode of Operation for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 37: Canadian Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Canadian Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Historic
Market Review by Vehicle in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 39: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Automotive
Adaptive Cruise Control Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 41: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in Japan in
US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 42: Japanese Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 43: Japanese Market for Automotive Adaptive Cruise
Control: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Mode of Operation for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Operation for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: Japanese Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market
Share Analysis by Mode of Operation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Japanese Market for Automotive Adaptive Cruise
Control: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Japanese Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market
Share Analysis by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 49: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Estimates
and Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 50: Chinese Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:
2009-2017
Table 51: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in China:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 52: Chinese Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Mode of Operation for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Mode of Operation:
2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market by
Mode of Operation: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 55: Chinese Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period
2018-2025
Table 56: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 57: Chinese Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market by
Vehicle: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 58: European Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 59: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 62: European Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 63: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 64: European Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Operation:
2018-2025
Table 65: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in Europe
in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 66: European Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market
Share Breakdown by Mode of Operation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: European Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018-2025
Table 68: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in Europe
in US$ Million by Vehicle: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 69: European Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market
Share Breakdown by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 70: French Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 71: French Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 72: French Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in France
by Mode of Operation: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: French Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: 2009-2017
Table 75: French Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market
Share Analysis by Mode of Operation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in France
by Vehicle: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 77: French Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 78: French Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market
Share Analysis by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 79: German Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 80: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in Germany:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 81: German Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode
of Operation for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: German Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: 2009-2017
Table 84: German Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market
Share Breakdown by Mode of Operation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: German Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 87: German Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market
Share Breakdown by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 88: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 89: Italian Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:
2009-2017
Table 90: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in Italy:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 91: Italian Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Mode of Operation for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Mode of Operation:
2009-2017
Table 93: Italian Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market by
Mode of Operation: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 94: Italian Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period
2018-2025
Table 95: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 96: Italian Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market by
Vehicle: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 97: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in US$ Million by
Technology: 2018-2025
Table 98: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in the
United Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 99: United Kingdom Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 100: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Adaptive Cruise
Control: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Mode of Operation for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mode
of Operation for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: United Kingdom Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control
Market Share Analysis by Mode of Operation: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 103: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Adaptive Cruise
Control: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Vehicle for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: United Kingdom Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control
Market Share Analysis by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 106: Rest of Europe Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control
Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 107: Rest of Europe Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 108: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in Rest of
Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 109: Rest of Europe Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of
Operation: 2018-2025
Table 110: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: A Historic Review
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 111: Rest of Europe Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control
Market Share Breakdown by Mode of Operation: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 112: Rest of Europe Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle:
2018-2025
Table 113: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Vehicle: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 114: Rest of Europe Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control
Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 115: Asia-Pacific Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
2009-2017
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in
Asia-Pacific by Mode of Operation: Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Mode of Operation:
2009-2017
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control
Market Share Analysis by Mode of Operation: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 121: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in
Asia-Pacific by Vehicle: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Asia-Pacific Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 123: Asia-Pacific Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control
Market Share Analysis by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 124: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Analysis
in Rest of World in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 125: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in Rest of
World: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 126: Rest of World Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Rest of World Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of
Operation: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Rest of World Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control
Historic Market Review by Mode of Operation in US$ Million:
2009-2017
Table 129: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Mode of Operation
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 130: Rest of World Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018
to 2025
Table 131: Rest of World Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control
Historic Market Review by Vehicle in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 132: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2009,
2019, and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AUTOLIV
CONTINENTAL AG
DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC
DENSO MANUFACTURING CZECH S.R.O.
HITACHI LTD.
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL
MANDO CORPORATION
ROBERT BOSCH GMBH
VALEO SA
WABCO HOLDINGS INC.
ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN AG
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817605/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.