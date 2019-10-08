Global Anti-Lock Braking Systems Industry
Anti-Lock Braking Systems market worldwide is projected to grow by US$23.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8.9%. Hydraulic Unit, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$24.1 Billion by the year 2025, Hydraulic Unit will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$789.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$684.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hydraulic Unit will reach a market size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, ADVICS Co., Ltd.; Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.; Autoliv, Inc.; Continental AG; Delphi Technologies; DENSO International Europe B.V.; Haldex Brake Products Corporation; Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.; Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.; Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.; Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd.; Robert Bosch GmbH
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Anti-Lock Braking Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Anti-Lock Braking Systems Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
