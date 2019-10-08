Global Advanced Electronic Packaging Industry

Advanced Electronic Packaging market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 10.2%. Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.1 Billion by the year 2025, Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$141.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$117.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging will reach a market size of US$218.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$826.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Amkor Technology, Inc.; ASE Technology Holding, Co., Ltd.; Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC); Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TSMC)





