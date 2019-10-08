Global Smart Cards Industry
Smart Cards market worldwide is projected to grow by US$10.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8.2%. Contact Card, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$16.1 Billion by the year 2025, Contact Card will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Cards Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817647/?utm_source=GNW
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$346.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$299.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Contact Card will reach a market size of US$830.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Gemalto NV; Giesecke & Devrient GmbH; IDEMIA; Infineon Technologies AG; KONA I Corporation; NXP Semiconductors NV; Sony Corporation; STMicroelectronics NV; Watchdata Technologies
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817647/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Smart Cards Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Smart Cards Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Smart Cards Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Contact Card (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Contact Card (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Contactless Card (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Contactless Card (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Multi-Component Card (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Multi-Component Card (Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: BFSI (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 10: BFSI (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Government (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 12: Government (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Telecommunication (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 14: Telecommunication (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 15: Healthcare (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: Healthcare (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Smart Cards Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 19: United States Smart Cards Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: United States Smart Cards Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: United States Smart Cards Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: Smart Cards Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 23: Canadian Smart Cards Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Smart Cards Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 25: Canadian Smart Cards Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Canadian Smart Cards Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 27: Japanese Market for Smart Cards: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 28: Japanese Smart Cards Market Share Analysis by Type:
2019 VS 2025
Table 29: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Smart
Cards in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 30: Smart Cards Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 31: Chinese Smart Cards Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Chinese Smart Cards Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 33: Chinese Demand for Smart Cards in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 34: Chinese Smart Cards Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Smart Cards Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 35: European Smart Cards Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 36: European Smart Cards Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: European Smart Cards Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 38: European Smart Cards Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2019 VS 2025
Table 39: European Smart Cards Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 40: European Smart Cards Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 41: Smart Cards Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 42: French Smart Cards Market Share Analysis by Type:
2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Smart Cards Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 44: French Smart Cards Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year
Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 45: Smart Cards Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 46: German Smart Cards Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2019 VS 2025
Table 47: Smart Cards Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 48: Smart Cards Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 49: Italian Smart Cards Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Italian Smart Cards Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 51: Italian Demand for Smart Cards in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 52: Italian Smart Cards Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 53: United Kingdom Market for Smart Cards: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 54: United Kingdom Smart Cards Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Smart Cards in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Smart Cards Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 57: Spanish Smart Cards Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 58: Smart Cards Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 59: Spanish Smart Cards Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 60: Spanish Smart Cards Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 61: Russian Smart Cards Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Russian Smart Cards Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2019 VS 2025
Table 63: Russian Smart Cards Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 64: Smart Cards Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 65: Rest of Europe Smart Cards Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 66: Rest of Europe Smart Cards Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Rest of Europe Smart Cards Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 68: Rest of Europe Smart Cards Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 69: Asia-Pacific Smart Cards Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 70: Asia-Pacific Smart Cards Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 71: Smart Cards Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 72: Asia-Pacific Smart Cards Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Smart Cards Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 74: Asia-Pacific Smart Cards Market Share Analysis: A
7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 75: Smart Cards Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 76: Australian Smart Cards Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 77: Smart Cards Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 78: Smart Cards Market Share Distribution in Australia by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 79: Indian Smart Cards Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Smart Cards Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 81: Indian Smart Cards Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 82: Indian Smart Cards Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 83: Smart Cards Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 84: Smart Cards Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Smart Cards Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Smart Cards Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 87: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Smart Cards: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 88: Rest of Asia-Pacific Smart Cards Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 89: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Smart Cards in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 90: Smart Cards Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Latin American Smart Cards Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 92: Latin American Smart Cards Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 93: Latin American Smart Cards Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 94: Latin American Smart Cards Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 95: Latin American Demand for Smart Cards in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 96: Latin American Smart Cards Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 97: Argentinean Smart Cards Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 98: Argentinean Smart Cards Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 99: Argentinean Smart Cards Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 100: Argentinean Smart Cards Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 101: Smart Cards Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 102: Brazilian Smart Cards Market Share Analysis by Type:
2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Smart Cards Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 104: Brazilian Smart Cards Market Share Analysis: A
7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
MEXICO
Table 105: Smart Cards Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 106: Mexican Smart Cards Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2019 VS 2025
Table 107: Smart Cards Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 108: Smart Cards Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 109: Rest of Latin America Smart Cards Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Rest of Latin America Smart Cards Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 111: Rest of Latin America Smart Cards Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 112: Smart Cards Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by Application: 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 113: The Middle East Smart Cards Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 114: The Middle East Smart Cards Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 115: The Middle East Smart Cards Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Smart Cards Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 117: The Middle East Smart Cards Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 118: The Middle East Smart Cards Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 119: Iranian Market for Smart Cards: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 120: Iranian Smart Cards Market Share Analysis by Type:
2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Smart
Cards in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Smart Cards Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 123: Israeli Smart Cards Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 124: Israeli Smart Cards Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2019 VS 2025
Table 125: Israeli Smart Cards Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 126: Israeli Smart Cards Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 127: Saudi Arabian Smart Cards Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Saudi Arabian Smart Cards Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 129: Saudi Arabian Demand for Smart Cards in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 130: Saudi Arabian Smart Cards Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 131: Smart Cards Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 132: Smart Cards Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Smart Cards Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Smart Cards Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 135: Smart Cards Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 136: Rest of Middle East Smart Cards Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 137: Smart Cards Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 138: Smart Cards Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 139: African Smart Cards Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: African Smart Cards Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2019 VS 2025
Table 141: African Smart Cards Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 142: Smart Cards Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
GEMALTO NV
GIESECKE & DEVRIENT GMBH
IDEMIA
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
KONA I CORPORATION
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV
SONY CORPORATION
STMICROELECTRONICS NV
WATCHDATA TECHNOLOGIES PTE.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817647/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.