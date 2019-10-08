Global Wireless Sensors Industry
Wireless Sensors market worldwide is projected to grow by US$9.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 19.6%. Bluetooth, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 22.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.6 Billion by the year 2025, Bluetooth will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wireless Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817678/?utm_source=GNW
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 18% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$396.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$336.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Bluetooth will reach a market size of US$225.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 23.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, ABB Ltd.; Emerson Electric Company; Endress+Hauser AG; General Electric Company; Honeywell Sensing and Control; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; Schneider Electric SA; Siemens AG; STMicroelectronics NV; Texas Instruments, Inc.; Yokogawa Electric Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817678/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Wireless Sensors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Wireless Sensors Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Wireless Sensors Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Wireless Sensors Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Bluetooth (Technology) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Bluetooth (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Bluetooth (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: WiFi & WLAN (Technology) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: WiFi & WLAN (Technology) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: WiFi & WLAN (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Zigbee (Technology) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Zigbee (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Zigbee (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: WirelessHART (Technology) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: WirelessHART (Technology) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: WirelessHART (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Other Technologies (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Other Technologies (Technology) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Industrial (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 20: Industrial (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Industrial (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Medical (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Medical (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Medical (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Energy (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Energy (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Energy (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Defense (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Defense (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Defense (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Agriculture (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Agriculture (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Agriculture (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Wireless Sensors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 37: Wireless Sensors Market in US$ Million in the United
States by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 38: United States Wireless Sensors Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 39: United States Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: United States Wireless Sensors Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Wireless Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 42: Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 43: Wireless Sensors Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 44: Wireless Sensors Market in Canada: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: Canadian Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Canadian Wireless Sensors Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Wireless Sensors Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 48: Canadian Wireless Sensors Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Wireless
Sensors Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 50: Wireless Sensors Market in Japan in US$ Million by
Technology: 2009-2017
Table 51: Japanese Wireless Sensors Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Wireless
Sensors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Japanese Wireless Sensors Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 54: Wireless Sensors Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 55: Wireless Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 56: Chinese Wireless Sensors Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 57: Wireless Sensors Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 58: Chinese Demand for Wireless Sensors in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Wireless Sensors Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 60: Chinese Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Wireless Sensors Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 61: European Wireless Sensors Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 62: Wireless Sensors Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 63: European Wireless Sensors Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: European Wireless Sensors Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 65: European Wireless Sensors Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 66: Wireless Sensors Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 67: European Wireless Sensors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 68: Wireless Sensors Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 69: European Wireless Sensors Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 70: French Wireless Sensors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 71: French Wireless Sensors Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 72: French Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Wireless Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 74: French Wireless Sensors Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 75: French Wireless Sensors Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 76: German Wireless Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 77: Wireless Sensors Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2009-2017
Table 78: German Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Wireless Sensors Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 80: German Wireless Sensors Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 81: Wireless Sensors Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 82: Wireless Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 83: Italian Wireless Sensors Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 84: Wireless Sensors Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 85: Italian Demand for Wireless Sensors in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Wireless Sensors Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 87: Italian Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 88: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Wireless Sensors Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 89: Wireless Sensors Market in the United Kingdom in US$
Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 90: United Kingdom Wireless Sensors Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Wireless Sensors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: United Kingdom Wireless Sensors Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 93: Wireless Sensors Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 94: Wireless Sensors Market Analysis in Spain in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 95: Wireless Sensors Market in Spain: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Spanish Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Spanish Wireless Sensors Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Wireless Sensors Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 99: Spanish Wireless Sensors Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 100: Wireless Sensors Market in US$ Million in Russia by
Technology: 2018-2025
Table 101: Russian Wireless Sensors Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 102: Russian Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Russian Wireless Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Wireless Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 105: Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 106: Rest of Europe Wireless Sensors Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 107: Rest of Europe Wireless Sensors Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 108: Wireless Sensors Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 109: Rest of Europe Wireless Sensors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 110: Wireless Sensors Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 111: Rest of Europe Wireless Sensors Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 112: Asia-Pacific Wireless Sensors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 113: Wireless Sensors Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Wireless Sensors Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Asia-Pacific Wireless Sensors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Wireless Sensors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Wireless Sensors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Wireless Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Wireless Sensors Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Wireless Sensors Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 121: Australian Wireless Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 122: Wireless Sensors Market in Australia: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2009-2017
Table 123: Australian Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Wireless Sensors Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 125: Australian Wireless Sensors Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 126: Wireless Sensors Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 127: Wireless Sensors Market Analysis in India in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 128: Wireless Sensors Market in India: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Indian Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Indian Wireless Sensors Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Wireless Sensors Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 132: Indian Wireless Sensors Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 133: Wireless Sensors Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: South Korean Wireless Sensors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 135: Wireless Sensors Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Wireless Sensors Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 137: South Korean Wireless Sensors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 138: Wireless Sensors Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Wireless Sensors Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 140: Wireless Sensors Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in
US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Wireless Sensors Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Wireless Sensors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Rest of Asia-Pacific Wireless Sensors Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 144: Wireless Sensors Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 145: Latin American Wireless Sensors Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 146: Wireless Sensors Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Latin American Wireless Sensors Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 148: Wireless Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 149: Latin American Wireless Sensors Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 150: Wireless Sensors Market in Latin America :
Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 151: Latin American Demand for Wireless Sensors in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 152: Wireless Sensors Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 153: Latin American Wireless Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 154: Argentinean Wireless Sensors Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 155: Argentinean Wireless Sensors Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 156: Wireless Sensors Market in Argentina: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 157: Argentinean Wireless Sensors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 158: Wireless Sensors Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 159: Argentinean Wireless Sensors Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 160: Brazilian Wireless Sensors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 161: Brazilian Wireless Sensors Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 162: Brazilian Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Wireless Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 164: Brazilian Wireless Sensors Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 165: Brazilian Wireless Sensors Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 166: Mexican Wireless Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 167: Wireless Sensors Market in Mexico: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2009-2017
Table 168: Mexican Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Wireless Sensors Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 170: Mexican Wireless Sensors Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 171: Wireless Sensors Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 172: Wireless Sensors Market in US$ Million in Rest of
Latin America by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 173: Rest of Latin America Wireless Sensors Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 174: Rest of Latin America Wireless Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Rest of Latin America Wireless Sensors Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Wireless Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 177: Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 178: The Middle East Wireless Sensors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 179: Wireless Sensors Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 180: The Middle East Wireless Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 181: The Middle East Wireless Sensors Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 182: Wireless Sensors Market in the Middle East: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: The Middle East Wireless Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: The Middle East Wireless Sensors Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Wireless Sensors Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 186: The Middle East Wireless Sensors Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 187: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Wireless
Sensors Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 188: Wireless Sensors Market in Iran in US$ Million by
Technology: 2009-2017
Table 189: Iranian Wireless Sensors Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Wireless
Sensors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 191: Iranian Wireless Sensors Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 192: Wireless Sensors Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 193: Israeli Wireless Sensors Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 194: Israeli Wireless Sensors Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 195: Wireless Sensors Market in Israel: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 196: Israeli Wireless Sensors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 197: Wireless Sensors Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 198: Israeli Wireless Sensors Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 199: Wireless Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 200: Saudi Arabian Wireless Sensors Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 201: Wireless Sensors Market in Saudi Arabia: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 202: Saudi Arabian Demand for Wireless Sensors in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Wireless Sensors Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 204: Saudi Arabian Wireless Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 205: Wireless Sensors Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Technology for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: United Arab Emirates Wireless Sensors Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 207: Wireless Sensors Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Wireless Sensors Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: United Arab Emirates Wireless Sensors Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 210: Wireless Sensors Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 211: Rest of Middle East Wireless Sensors Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 212: Wireless Sensors Market in Rest of Middle East: A
Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 213: Rest of Middle East Wireless Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: Wireless Sensors Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 215: Rest of Middle East Wireless Sensors Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 216: Wireless Sensors Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 217: Wireless Sensors Market in US$ Million in Africa by
Technology: 2018-2025
Table 218: African Wireless Sensors Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 219: African Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 220: African Wireless Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 221: Wireless Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 222: Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ABB GROUP
EMERSON ELECTRIC COMPANY
ENDRESS+HAUSER AG
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
HONEYWELL SENSING AND CONTROL
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
SIEMENS AG
STMICROELECTRONICS NV
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS, INC.
YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817678/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.