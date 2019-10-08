Global Smart Labels Industry

Smart Labels market worldwide is projected to grow by US$13.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 18.1%. Paper & Paperboard, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 19.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$9.4 Billion by the year 2025, Paper & Paperboard will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 19.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$498.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$632.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Paper & Paperboard will reach a market size of US$678.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 17.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Alien Technology; Avery Dennison Corporation; CCL Industries, Inc.; Checkpointt System Inc.; Graphic Label, Inc.; Invacare Corporation; SATO Holdings Corporation; SMARTRAC NV; Thinfilm; Zebra Technologies Corporation





