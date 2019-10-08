Global Hydropower Generation Industry

Hydropower Generation market worldwide is projected to grow by 813.7 Terawatt hours (TWh), driven by a compounded growth of 2.6%. Hydropower Generation, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 2.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 4.9 Thousand Terawatt hours (TWh) by the year 2025, Hydropower Generation will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 32 Terawatt hours (TWh) to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 40.4 Terawatt hours (TWh) worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hydropower Generation will reach a market size of 347.9 Terawatt hours (TWh) by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 2.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately 130.3 Terawatt hours (TWh) in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Alstom SA; Andritz AG; BC Hydro; Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.; Cummins, Inc.; Dongfang Electric Corporation Ltd.; DTE Energy; Duke Energy Corporation; Enel SpA; Georgia Power Company; Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd.; Gugler Water Turbines GmbH; Hanergy Holding Group Ltd.; Iberdrola SA; NextEra Energy Resources LLC; Norsk Hydro ASA; NTPC Ltd.; Tata Power Co., Ltd.; Toshiba Corporation; Vattenfall AB





