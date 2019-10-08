Global Hydropower Generation Industry
Hydropower Generation market worldwide is projected to grow by 813.7 Terawatt hours (TWh), driven by a compounded growth of 2.6%. Hydropower Generation, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 2.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 4.9 Thousand Terawatt hours (TWh) by the year 2025, Hydropower Generation will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hydropower Generation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817700/?utm_source=GNW
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 32 Terawatt hours (TWh) to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 40.4 Terawatt hours (TWh) worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hydropower Generation will reach a market size of 347.9 Terawatt hours (TWh) by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 2.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately 130.3 Terawatt hours (TWh) in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Alstom SA; Andritz AG; BC Hydro; Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.; Cummins, Inc.; Dongfang Electric Corporation Ltd.; DTE Energy; Duke Energy Corporation; Enel SpA; Georgia Power Company; Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd.; Gugler Water Turbines GmbH; Hanergy Holding Group Ltd.; Iberdrola SA; NextEra Energy Resources LLC; Norsk Hydro ASA; NTPC Ltd.; Tata Power Co., Ltd.; Toshiba Corporation; Vattenfall AB
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817700/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Hydropower Generation Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Hydropower Generation Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Terawatt hours (TWh) by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Hydropower Generation Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in Terawatt hours (TWh) by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Hydropower Generation Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Table 4: United States Hydropower Generation Market Estimates
and Projections in Terawatt hours (TWh): 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Hydropower Generation Market in the United States: A
Historic Review in Terawatt hours (TWh) for 2009-2017
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Hydropower Generation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Terawatt hours (TWh): 2018 to 2025
Table 7: Canadian Hydropower Generation Historic Market Review
in Terawatt hours (TWh): 2009-2017
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Hydropower Generation: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in Terawatt hours (TWh) for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 9: Hydropower Generation Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in Terawatt hours (TWh) for the Period 2009-2017
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Hydropower Generation Market Growth Prospects
in Terawatt hours (TWh) for the Period 2018-2025
Table 11: Hydropower Generation Historic Market Analysis in
China in Terawatt hours (TWh): 2009-2017
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Table 12: European Hydropower Generation Market Demand Scenario
in Terawatt hours (TWh) by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 13: Hydropower Generation Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in Terawatt hours (TWh) by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 14: European Hydropower Generation Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 15: Hydropower Generation Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in Terawatt hours (TWh) for the Period 2018-2025
Table 16: French Hydropower Generation Historic Market Scenario
in Terawatt hours (TWh): 2009-2017
GERMANY
Table 17: Hydropower Generation Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Terawatt hours (TWh) for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 18: German Hydropower Generation Historic Market Analysis
in Terawatt hours (TWh): 2009-2017
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Hydropower Generation Market Growth Prospects
in Terawatt hours (TWh) for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Hydropower Generation Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in Terawatt hours (TWh): 2009-2017
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Hydropower Generation:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Terawatt hours (TWh)
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 22: Hydropower Generation Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in Terawatt hours (TWh) for the Period
2009-2017
REST OF EUROPE
Table 23: Rest of Europe Hydropower Generation Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Terawatt hours (TWh): 2018-2025
Table 24: Hydropower Generation Market in Rest of Europe in
Terawatt hours (TWh): A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 25: Hydropower Generation Market in Asia-Pacific:
Estimates and Projections in Terawatt hours (TWh) for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Asia-Pacific Hydropower Generation Historic Market
Scenario in Terawatt hours (TWh): 2009-2017
REST OF WORLD
Table 27: Rest of World Hydropower Generation Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Terawatt hours (TWh): 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Rest of World Hydropower Generation Historic Market
Review in Terawatt hours (TWh): 2009-2017
IV. COMPETITION
ALSTOM SA
ANDRITZ AG
BC HYDRO
BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS LTD.
CUMMINS, INC.
DONGFANG ELECTRIC CORPORATION LTD.
DTE ENERGY COMPANY
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
ENEL SPA
GEORGIA POWER COMPANY
GILBERT GILKES & GORDON
GUGLER WATER TURBINES GMBH
HANERGY HOLDING GROUP
IBERDROLA SA
NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES
NORSK HYDRO
NTPC
TATA POWER
TOSHIBA CORPORATION
VATTENFALL AB
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817700/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.