Global Smart Antennas Industry

Smart Antennas market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8.1%. Switched Multibeam Antenna, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.7 Billion by the year 2025, Switched Multibeam Antenna will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$168.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$174 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Switched Multibeam Antenna will reach a market size of US$432.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$637.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, ArrayComm LLC; Broadcom Ltd.; CalAmp Corporation; Cobham PLC; Intel Corporation; Motorola Solutions, Inc.; Nokia Corporation; Sierra Wireless, Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Smart Antennas Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Smart Antennas Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Smart Antennas Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Switched Multibeam Antenna (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Switched Multibeam Antenna (Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Adaptive Array Antenna (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Adaptive Array Antenna (Type) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: MIMO(Multiple Input Multiple Output) (Technology)

Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: MIMO(Multiple Input Multiple Output) (Technology)

Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019

VS 2025

Table 9: MISO(Multiple Input Single Output) (Technology) World

Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: MISO(Multiple Input Single Output) (Technology)

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: SIMO(Single Input Multiple Output) (Technology) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: SIMO(Single Input Multiple Output) (Technology)

Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019

VS 2025

Table 13: WiFi System (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 14: WiFi System (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 15: Cellular System (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 16: Cellular System (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Smart Antennas Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 19: United States Smart Antennas Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: United States Smart Antennas Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 21: Smart Antennas Market in US$ Million in the United

States by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 22: United States Smart Antennas Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: United States Smart Antennas Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Smart Antennas Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Smart Antennas Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Smart Antennas Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 27: Smart Antennas Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 28: Canadian Smart Antennas Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 29: Canadian Smart Antennas Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 30: Canadian Smart Antennas Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Smart Antennas: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 32: Japanese Smart Antennas Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 33: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Smart

Antennas Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 34: Japanese Smart Antennas Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 35: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Smart

Antennas in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 36: Smart Antennas Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Smart Antennas Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Chinese Smart Antennas Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 39: Smart Antennas Market Estimates and Forecasts in

China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 40: Smart Antennas Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025

Table 41: Chinese Demand for Smart Antennas in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 42: Chinese Smart Antennas Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Smart Antennas Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 43: European Smart Antennas Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: European Smart Antennas Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 45: European Smart Antennas Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 46: European Smart Antennas Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 47: European Smart Antennas Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 48: Smart Antennas Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025

Table 49: European Smart Antennas Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 50: European Smart Antennas Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 51: Smart Antennas Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 52: French Smart Antennas Market Share Analysis by Type:

2019 VS 2025

Table 53: French Smart Antennas Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 54: French Smart Antennas Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Smart Antennas Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: French Smart Antennas Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year

Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 57: Smart Antennas Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 58: German Smart Antennas Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2019 VS 2025

Table 59: German Smart Antennas Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 60: German Smart Antennas Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Smart Antennas Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Smart Antennas Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 63: Italian Smart Antennas Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 64: Italian Smart Antennas Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 65: Smart Antennas Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 66: Smart Antennas Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025

Table 67: Italian Demand for Smart Antennas in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Italian Smart Antennas Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 69: United Kingdom Market for Smart Antennas: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 70: United Kingdom Smart Antennas Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 71: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Smart

Antennas Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 72: United Kingdom Smart Antennas Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Smart Antennas in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Smart Antennas Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 75: Rest of Europe Smart Antennas Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 76: Rest of Europe Smart Antennas Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 77: Rest of Europe Smart Antennas Market Assessment in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 78: Smart Antennas Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025

Table 79: Rest of Europe Smart Antennas Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 80: Rest of Europe Smart Antennas Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 81: Smart Antennas Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 82: Asia-Pacific Smart Antennas Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 83: Asia-Pacific Smart Antennas Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 84: Asia-Pacific Smart Antennas Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Smart Antennas Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Smart Antennas Market Share Analysis: A

7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 87: Rest of World Smart Antennas Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 88: Smart Antennas Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 89: Smart Antennas Market Analysis in Rest of World in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 90: Rest of World Smart Antennas Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Rest of World Smart Antennas Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Rest of World Smart Antennas Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ARRAYCOMM LLC

CALAMP CORPORATION

COBHAM PLC

INTEL CORPORATION

MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC.

NOKIA CORPORATION

SIERRA WIRELESS



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817708/?utm_source=GNW



