Global Smart Antennas Industry

Smart Antennas market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8.1%. Switched Multibeam Antenna, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.7 Billion by the year 2025, Switched Multibeam Antenna will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$168.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$174 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Switched Multibeam Antenna will reach a market size of US$432.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$637.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, ArrayComm LLC; Broadcom Ltd.; CalAmp Corporation; Cobham PLC; Intel Corporation; Motorola Solutions, Inc.; Nokia Corporation; Sierra Wireless, Inc.


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Smart Antennas Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Smart Antennas Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Smart Antennas Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Switched Multibeam Antenna (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Switched Multibeam Antenna (Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Adaptive Array Antenna (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Adaptive Array Antenna (Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: MIMO(Multiple Input Multiple Output) (Technology)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: MIMO(Multiple Input Multiple Output) (Technology)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019
VS 2025
Table 9: MISO(Multiple Input Single Output) (Technology) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: MISO(Multiple Input Single Output) (Technology)
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: SIMO(Single Input Multiple Output) (Technology) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: SIMO(Single Input Multiple Output) (Technology)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019
VS 2025
Table 13: WiFi System (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 14: WiFi System (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 15: Cellular System (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: Cellular System (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Smart Antennas Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 19: United States Smart Antennas Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: United States Smart Antennas Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: Smart Antennas Market in US$ Million in the United
States by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 22: United States Smart Antennas Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: United States Smart Antennas Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Smart Antennas Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Smart Antennas Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Smart Antennas Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 27: Smart Antennas Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 28: Canadian Smart Antennas Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 29: Canadian Smart Antennas Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 30: Canadian Smart Antennas Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Smart Antennas: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 32: Japanese Smart Antennas Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Smart
Antennas Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 34: Japanese Smart Antennas Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 35: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Smart
Antennas in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 36: Smart Antennas Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Smart Antennas Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Chinese Smart Antennas Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 39: Smart Antennas Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 40: Smart Antennas Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 41: Chinese Demand for Smart Antennas in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 42: Chinese Smart Antennas Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Smart Antennas Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 43: European Smart Antennas Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: European Smart Antennas Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 45: European Smart Antennas Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 46: European Smart Antennas Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 47: European Smart Antennas Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 48: Smart Antennas Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 49: European Smart Antennas Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 50: European Smart Antennas Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 51: Smart Antennas Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 52: French Smart Antennas Market Share Analysis by Type:
2019 VS 2025
Table 53: French Smart Antennas Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 54: French Smart Antennas Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Smart Antennas Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 56: French Smart Antennas Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year
Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 57: Smart Antennas Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 58: German Smart Antennas Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2019 VS 2025
Table 59: German Smart Antennas Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 60: German Smart Antennas Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Smart Antennas Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Smart Antennas Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 63: Italian Smart Antennas Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 64: Italian Smart Antennas Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 65: Smart Antennas Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 66: Smart Antennas Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 67: Italian Demand for Smart Antennas in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Italian Smart Antennas Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 69: United Kingdom Market for Smart Antennas: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 70: United Kingdom Smart Antennas Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 71: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Smart
Antennas Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 72: United Kingdom Smart Antennas Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Smart Antennas in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Smart Antennas Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 75: Rest of Europe Smart Antennas Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 76: Rest of Europe Smart Antennas Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 77: Rest of Europe Smart Antennas Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 78: Smart Antennas Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 79: Rest of Europe Smart Antennas Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 80: Rest of Europe Smart Antennas Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 81: Smart Antennas Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 82: Asia-Pacific Smart Antennas Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Smart Antennas Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Smart Antennas Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Smart Antennas Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Smart Antennas Market Share Analysis: A
7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 87: Rest of World Smart Antennas Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 88: Smart Antennas Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 89: Smart Antennas Market Analysis in Rest of World in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 90: Rest of World Smart Antennas Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Rest of World Smart Antennas Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Rest of World Smart Antennas Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025

IV. COMPETITION

ARRAYCOMM LLC
CALAMP CORPORATION
COBHAM PLC
INTEL CORPORATION
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC.
NOKIA CORPORATION
SIERRA WIRELESS

V. CURATED RESEARCH
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution.

