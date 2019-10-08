Global Biomass And Waste-to-Energy Industry

Biomass And Waste-to-Energy market worldwide is projected to grow by US$15.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8.4%. Thermal, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$26.3 Billion by the year 2025, Thermal will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$706.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$726.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Thermal will reach a market size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Covanta Holding Corporation; Hitachi Zosen Corporation; KEPPEL SEGHERS Pte., Ltd.; Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.; Veolia Environnement SA; Waste Management, Inc.; Xcel Energy, Inc.





V. CURATED RESEARCH

