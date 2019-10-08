Nondestructive Test Equipment market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8.6%. Ultrasonic Testing, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.6 Billion by the year 2025, Ultrasonic Testing will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nondestructive Test Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817716/?utm_source=GNW



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$67.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$58.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Ultrasonic Testing will reach a market size of US$77.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$559.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Ashtead Technology Ltd.; Carestream Health Inc.; General Electric Company; Intertek Group plc; Mistras Group, Inc.; Nikon Metrology NV; Olympus Corporation; SGS SA; Sonatest Ltd.; Zetec Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817716/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Nondestructive Test Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Nondestructive Test Equipment Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Nondestructive Test Equipment Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Ultrasonic Testing (Testing Method) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Ultrasonic Testing (Testing Method) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Ultrasonic Testing (Testing Method) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Radiography Testing (Testing Method) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Radiography Testing (Testing Method) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Radiography Testing (Testing Method) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Visual Inspection Testing (Testing Method) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Visual Inspection Testing (Testing Method) Region

Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009

to 2017

Table 12: Visual Inspection Testing (Testing Method) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Magnetic Particle Testing & Electromagnetic Testing

(Testing Method) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Magnetic Particle Testing & Electromagnetic Testing

(Testing Method) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Magnetic Particle Testing & Electromagnetic Testing

(Testing Method) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Testing Methods (Testing Method) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Other Testing Methods (Testing Method) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Other Testing Methods (Testing Method) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 20: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Energy & Power (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Energy & Power (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Energy & Power (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Automotive & Transportation (End-Use) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 29: Automotive & Transportation (End-Use) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Automotive & Transportation (End-Use) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 34: United States Nondestructive Test Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Testing Method:

2018 to 2025

Table 35: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in the United

States by Testing Method: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 36: United States Nondestructive Test Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Testing Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: United States Nondestructive Test Equipment Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Nondestructive Test Equipment Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 39: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Nondestructive Test Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Testing Method: 2018

to 2025

Table 41: Canadian Nondestructive Test Equipment Historic

Market Review by Testing Method in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 42: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Testing Method for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 43: Canadian Nondestructive Test Equipment Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 44: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 45: Canadian Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Nondestructive Test Equipment:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Testing Method for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Testing Method for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: Japanese Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Testing Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Nondestructive Test Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 50: Japanese Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 51: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Shift in

Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Testing Method for the Period

2018-2025

Table 53: Nondestructive Test Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Testing Method: 2009-2017

Table 54: Chinese Nondestructive Test Equipment Market by

Testing Method: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 55: Chinese Demand for Nondestructive Test Equipment in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Review in China

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 57: Chinese Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Nondestructive Test Equipment Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 58: European Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 59: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European Nondestructive Test Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Testing Method:

2018-2025

Table 62: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Europe in US$

Million by Testing Method: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 63: European Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Testing Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: European Nondestructive Test Equipment Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 65: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 66: European Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 67: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in France by

Testing Method: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: French Nondestructive Test Equipment Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Testing Method: 2009-2017

Table 69: French Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Testing Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Nondestructive Test Equipment Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 71: French Nondestructive Test Equipment Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 72: French Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

GERMANY

Table 73: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Testing Method for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: German Nondestructive Test Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Testing Method: 2009-2017

Table 75: German Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Testing Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: German Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 78: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 79: Italian Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Testing Method for the Period

2018-2025

Table 80: Nondestructive Test Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Testing Method: 2009-2017

Table 81: Italian Nondestructive Test Equipment Market by

Testing Method: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 82: Italian Demand for Nondestructive Test Equipment in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Review in Italy

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 84: Italian Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Nondestructive Test

Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Testing Method for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Testing

Method for the Period 2009-2017

Table 87: United Kingdom Nondestructive Test Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Testing Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Nondestructive Test Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 89: United Kingdom Nondestructive Test Equipment Market

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 90: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 91: Spanish Nondestructive Test Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Testing Method: 2018

to 2025

Table 92: Spanish Nondestructive Test Equipment Historic Market

Review by Testing Method in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 93: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Testing Method for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 94: Spanish Nondestructive Test Equipment Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 95: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 96: Spanish Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 97: Russian Nondestructive Test Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Testing Method:

2018 to 2025

Table 98: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Russia by

Testing Method: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 99: Russian Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Testing Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Russian Nondestructive Test Equipment Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Nondestructive Test Equipment Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 102: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown

in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Rest of Europe Nondestructive Test Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Testing Method:

2018-2025

Table 104: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Testing Method: A Historic Review for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Europe Nondestructive Test Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Testing Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Rest of Europe Nondestructive Test Equipment

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 107: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 108: Rest of Europe Nondestructive Test Equipment Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Nondestructive Test Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 110: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Nondestructive Test Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific

by Testing Method: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Nondestructive Test Equipment Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Testing Method: 2009-2017

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Nondestructive Test Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Testing Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Nondestructive Test Equipment Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 116: Asia-Pacific Nondestructive Test Equipment Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 117: Asia-Pacific Nondestructive Test Equipment Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,

2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 118: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Testing Method for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Australian Nondestructive Test Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Testing Method: 2009-2017

Table 120: Australian Nondestructive Test Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Testing Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Australian Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 123: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share

Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 124: Indian Nondestructive Test Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Testing Method: 2018

to 2025

Table 125: Indian Nondestructive Test Equipment Historic Market

Review by Testing Method in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 126: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Testing Method for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 127: Indian Nondestructive Test Equipment Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 128: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 129: Indian Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 130: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Testing Method for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: South Korean Nondestructive Test Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Testing Method: 2009-2017

Table 132: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Testing Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 133: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: South Korean Nondestructive Test Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 135: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Nondestructive Test

Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Testing Method for the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Testing

Method for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Nondestructive Test Equipment

Market Share Analysis by Testing Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Nondestructive Test Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Nondestructive Test Equipment

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 141: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 142: Latin American Nondestructive Test Equipment Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 143: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Nondestructive Test Equipment Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 145: Latin American Nondestructive Test Equipment Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Testing Method for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Nondestructive Test Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Testing Method:

2009-2017

Table 147: Latin American Nondestructive Test Equipment Market

by Testing Method: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 148: Latin American Demand for Nondestructive Test

Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 149: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 150: Latin American Nondestructive Test Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 151: Argentinean Nondestructive Test Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Testing Method:

2018-2025

Table 152: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Testing Method: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 153: Argentinean Nondestructive Test Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Testing Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Argentinean Nondestructive Test Equipment

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 155: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 156: Argentinean Nondestructive Test Equipment Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 157: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Brazil by

Testing Method: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Brazilian Nondestructive Test Equipment Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Testing Method: 2009-2017

Table 159: Brazilian Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Testing Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Nondestructive Test Equipment Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 161: Brazilian Nondestructive Test Equipment Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 162: Brazilian Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

MEXICO

Table 163: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Testing Method for the Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Mexican Nondestructive Test Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Testing Method: 2009-2017

Table 165: Mexican Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Testing Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 167: Mexican Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 168: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Nondestructive Test Equipment

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Testing

Method: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Rest of

Latin America by Testing Method: A Historic Review in US$

Million for 2009-2017

Table 171: Rest of Latin America Nondestructive Test Equipment

Market Share Breakdown by Testing Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Rest of Latin America Nondestructive Test Equipment

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Nondestructive Test Equipment Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 174: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown

in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 175: The Middle East Nondestructive Test Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 176: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 177: The Middle East Nondestructive Test Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 178: The Middle East Nondestructive Test Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Testing Method: 2018

to 2025

Table 179: The Middle East Nondestructive Test Equipment

Historic Market by Testing Method in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 180: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Testing Method

for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 181: The Middle East Nondestructive Test Equipment Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 182: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 183: The Middle East Nondestructive Test Equipment Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 184: Iranian Market for Nondestructive Test Equipment:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Testing Method for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Testing Method for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Iranian Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Testing Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Nondestructive Test Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 188: Iranian Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 189: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Shift in

Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 190: Israeli Nondestructive Test Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Testing Method:

2018-2025

Table 191: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Israel in

US$ Million by Testing Method: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 192: Israeli Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Testing Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Israeli Nondestructive Test Equipment Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 194: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 195: Israeli Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Nondestructive Test Equipment Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Testing Method for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Nondestructive Test Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Testing Method:

2009-2017

Table 198: Saudi Arabian Nondestructive Test Equipment Market

by Testing Method: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Nondestructive Test

Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 201: Saudi Arabian Nondestructive Test Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 202: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Testing Method for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: United Arab Emirates Nondestructive Test Equipment

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Testing Method:

2009-2017

Table 204: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Testing Method: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: United Arab Emirates Nondestructive Test Equipment

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 207: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 208: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Testing Method for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Rest of Middle East Nondestructive Test Equipment

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Testing Method:

2009-2017

Table 210: Rest of Middle East Nondestructive Test Equipment

Market Share Breakdown by Testing Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 212: Rest of Middle East Nondestructive Test Equipment

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 213: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

AFRICA

Table 214: African Nondestructive Test Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Testing Method:

2018 to 2025

Table 215: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Africa by

Testing Method: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 216: African Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Testing Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: African Nondestructive Test Equipment Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 218: Nondestructive Test Equipment Historic Demand

Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 219: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown

in Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ASHTEAD TECHNOLOGY LTD.

CARESTREAM HEALTH INC.

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

INTERTEK GROUP PLC

MISTRAS GROUP, INC.

NIKON METROLOGY NV

OLYMPUS CORPORATION

SGS SA

SONATEST LTD.

ZETEC



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817716/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.