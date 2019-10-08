Global Hair Straightener Market, By Product Type (Wide Plate, Medium Plate and Narrow Plate & Mini Plate), By Plate Type (Ceramic, Titanium & Tourmaline), By Application (Household Vs. Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Institutional Sales, Multi-Branded Stores, Online and Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hair Straightener Market, By Product Type, By Plate Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05820737/?utm_source=GNW



Global hair straightener market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 6%, during 2019-2024.The market is expected to witness growth over the next five years, on account of increasing awareness about personal grooming along with growing urban population across geographies.



Moreover, rising trend of dual household income and therefore, surging personal disposable income, increasing appearance consciousness and growing corporate culture among women are few of the other major factors expected to propel the growth of global hair straightener market.

On the basis of applications, global hair straightener market has been categorized into household and commercial segments.Average selling price of hair straightener used for commercial purposes is more than double than that of hair straightener available for personal use.



Thus, commercial hair straightener held more than half of the global hair straightener market in 2018 and the segment is likely to continue its dominance during the forecast period as well owing to booming beauty salons industry and continuous product innovations in the category.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global hair straightener market

• To classify and forecast global hair straightener market based on product type, plate type, application, distribution channel and region

• To identify drivers and challenges for global hair straightener market

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global hair straightener market

• To conduct pricing analysis for global hair straightener market

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the global hair straightener market

Some of the leading players in the global hair straightener market are Panasonic Corporation, The Procter & Gamble Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Dyson Ltd, Conair Corporation, Spectrum Brands, Inc, Beurer GmbH, Revlon, Groupe SEB, Coty Inc., Wahl Group, HSI Professional, etc.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers of hair straightener across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major manufacturers across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global hair straightener market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various applications across various plate type segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Hair straightener manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and stakeholders

• Hair straightener end users

• Potential investors

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to hair straightener market

• Research organizations and consulting companies

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc. besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global hair straightener market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Product Type

o Wide Plate

o Medium Plate

o Narrow Plate & Mini Plate

• Market, By Plate Type

o Ceramic

o Titanium

o Tourmaline

• Market, By Application

o Household

o Commercial

• Market, By Distribution Channel

o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

o Institutional Sales

o Multi-Branded Stores

o Online

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- Australia

- South Korea

o Europe

- France

- Germany

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia

o Middle East and Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- Israel

- UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global hair straightener market.



Available Customizations

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05820737/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.