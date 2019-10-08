Medical Equipment Global Market Report 2018

Medical equipment devices are designed to aid diagnosis, monitoring or treatment of medical conditions. The medical equipment market in this report is segmented into In-vitro diagnostics, cardiovascular devices, diagnostic equipment, orthopedic devices, hospital supplies, ophthalmic devices, nephrology and urology devices, patient monitoring devices, dental equipment and supplies, wound care devices, diabetes care devices, surgical equipment, ENT devices, anesthesia and respiratory devices and neurology devices.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the medical equipment market in 2017, accounting for 33.00% market share. North America was the second largest region accounting for 29.12% market share. Africa was the smallest region accounting for 3.54% market share.



Use of medical devices for the home based diagnosis and treatment of medical conditions is increasing. Technological developments in devices such as glucose monitors, insulin delivery devices, nebulizers and oxygen concentrators have enabled diagnosis and monitoring of many diseases at home.



Remote control technology is also allowing healthcare professionals to support home based treatments which is leading to preference for home and self-care treatment

