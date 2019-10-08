Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices Global Market Report 2018

The global anesthesia and respiratory devices market includes organizations manufacturing and marketing anesthesia devices (airway management devices, anesthesia circuits, anesthesia machines and masks, laryngoscope blades, laryngoscope handles, anesthesia machines and pain management devices, regional anesthesia disposables, and accessories) and respiratory devices (humidifiers, nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, airway pressure devices and ventilators, respiratory disposables, respiratory measurement devices, sleep apnea diagnostic systems, and accessories).

North America was the largest region in the anesthesia and respiratory devices market in 2017, accounting for 33% market share. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 32% market share. Africa was the seventh largest region accounting for 3% market share.



Sleep apnea patients are increasing preference to home care treatment due to its cost effectiveness and convenience. This is one of the trends in the anesthesia and respiratory market.



Earlier Sleep Apnea diagnosis was a tedious process of overnight monitoring in laboratories which can now be done at home and its diagnosis in laboratories and hospitals is inconvenient and expensive, but the detection device by the Toronto Rehabilitation Institute makes it much easier and simpler and an in-house practice where in a user can wear a mask and the breathing pattern is stored onto a downloadable memory chip, assessed later. It can be repeated if necessary. Some of the examples of portable diagnostic devices for the treatment of sleep apnea are QDC-Pro, ApneaRx sleep therapy device, and SomnoStar z4 sleep system (Beckton, Dickenson and Company); The MediByte Kit (Braebon Medical Corporation); and Sleep Profiler sleep monitor, Sleep Profiler PSG2TM Type 2 home sleep test, and Apnea Guard (Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc.).

