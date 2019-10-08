Medifirst Solutions Announces a Company Update for its Laser Division

/EIN News/ -- Freehold, NJ, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE --MEDIFIRST SOLUTIONS, INC. (OTC: MFST) (the “Company” or “Medifirst”), a provider of innovative laser technology with its FDA 510(k) cleared Infrared TTML-810/2000 Laser Thermal Therapeutic Device and a provider of Specialty Pharmacy Drug Consulting Services and Distributor of USA Premium Hemp and CBD products available at www.usacbdshopper.com, is pleased to provide a company update.



As stated in recent announcements, one of the new areas the Company has been focusing on with its FDA cleared Infrared Laser, is to treat the side effects of cancer therapy called Oral Mucositis. After working with an affiliate company to host three recent educational laser events, and getting very positive feedback, Medifirst plans to attend and exhibit at the Greater NY Dental Meeting November 29th to December 4th at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. The Company considers this a very high profile venue to present its laser for the treatment of Oral Mucositis and TMJ. Clinical studies have shown the Infrared Laser to be very effective for patients who suffer from the pain and side effects of TMJ. The Dental Meeting is considered the largest dental meeting in the United States with over 52,000 attendees. Additionally, working with an affiliate company, we anticipate several NYC dental practices to begin to offer the laser treatments for Oral Mucositis in the upcoming months.

In a major new development, two major healthcare providers have recently approved laser therapy billing for the treatment of Oral Mucositis. The term Photobiomodulation (the science behind the laser), we believe, is starting to become recognized as mainstream in medicine as health insurance providers and medical organizations are updating their policies and stating that (Low Light Laser Therapy, LLLT) laser treatments are accepted for Oral Mucositis. Commented Medifirst President Bruce J. Schoengood, “Having an approved CPT code is the gold standard for medical billing. This is very exciting and positions Medifirst to present our Infrared laser to medical professionals that is billable with the proven laser technology. A business strategy we are implementing is to work with dentists, oral surgeons, ENTs, and Physical Therapists thereby expanding their medical services by offering a turn-key business model which can include our Aesthetic Laser Program called the Time Machine Program and our Head & Neck Laser Program for pain, inflammation, TMJ and Oral Mucositis.”

The Medifirst Infrared 810nm Laser can be used for patients who develop painful or debilitating ulcers in the soft tissues within the oral cavity. According to industry statistics, Oral Mucositis affects roughly 400,000 patients annually in the United States, affecting their cheeks, lips, gums, inner cavity and tonsilary region which includes all of the soft tissues. Treatment options today are rather limited. Patients are usually given pain medication and/or antiseptic mouthwash. Beyond that, we believe, there's not much doctors can do for the painful condition that, at advanced stages, can inhibit a patient's ability to eat and speak.

About the Time Machine Laser

The Time Machine Laser is the only all-in-one, affordable, FDA cleared, Infrared, 810nm, 2000mW power, small, hand-held portable laser marketed for pain relief in the U.S. The Time Machine Laser, which has been extensively tested and approved by Intertek for safety and electrical standards, has the power and frequency often found in large and expensive stationary units and at a fraction of the cost. Medifirst Solutions, Inc., in response to its Premarket Notification 510(k) submission for “The Time Machine” Series Laser, received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) to market its infrared Time Machine TTML-8102000 Laser Thermal Therapeutic Device. The Lasers is intended for use in temporary relief of minor muscle and joint pain, stiffness, minor arthritis pain, muscle spasm, temporary increase in local blood circulation and temporary relaxation of muscles by means of topical elevated tissue temperature from infrared spectral emissions. Visit www.medifirstsolutions.com for more information. Follow on Twitter @Medi_First and for Facebook visit Medifirst Solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements:

The statements in this press release that relate to the company’s expectations about the future impact on the company's results from new products in development are forward-looking statements, and may involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control. Such risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Since the information in this press release may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the company's actual results may differ materially from expected results. We make no commitment to disclose any subsequent revisions to forward-looking statements. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity.

Contact: Investor Relations

Phone: (732) 786-8044

Email: admin@medifirstsolutions.com

Website: www.medifirstsolutions.com



