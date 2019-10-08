FRP Tank in the Water and Wastewater Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

Trends, opportunities and forecast in FRP tank in the water and wastewater market to 2024 by application (wastewater, industrial wastewater, plumbing engineered solutions, water conservation, potable water, fire protection), by installation (underground and aboveground), by capacity (less than 5k, 5k-50k, and 50k-250k), by end use industry (municipal, industrial, residential and commercial), region (North America, Europe APAC, and the Rest of the World).

The future of FRP tank in the water and wastewater market looks promising with opportunities in municipal, industrial, residential, and commercial end use industry. FRP tank in the water and wastewater market is expected to reach $1.0 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are growing construction activities, increasing concerns towards water conservation and fire protection, and aging water infrastructure..



An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes development of new dual usage of FRP tank i.e. for fire protection as well as for potable water.



The study includes the FRP tank in the water and wastewater market trends and forecasts for the FRP tank in the water and wastewater market through 2024, segmented by application, end use type, by capacity, by installation, and region as follows:



FRP Tank in the Water and Wastewater Market by End Use Type:

MunicipalIndustrialResidentialCommercial



FRP Tank in the Water and Wastewater Market by Application:

WastewaterIndustrial WastewaterPlumbing Engineered SolutionsWater Conservation Potable Water Fire Protection



FRP Tank in the Water and Wastewater Market by Installation Type:

UndergroundAboveground



FRP Tank in the Water and Wastewater Market by Capacity Type:

Less Than 5k Liters5k-50k Liters50k-25k Liters



FRP Tank in the Water and Wastewater Market by Region (Value ($M) and Volume (Units) shipment analysis for (2013 – 2024):

North AmericaUnited StatesCanadaMexicoEuropeSwitzerland

GermanyFranceItaly APACChinaJapanAustralia New ZealandROWArgentina

Some of the FRP tank in the water and wastewater market companies profiled in this report include Containment Solutions, ZCL Composites Inc., Orenco Systems Inc., Hengrun Group Co.

Ltd., Belco Manufacturing Co. Inc., L.

F. Manufacturing, Inc., Zurn Green Turtle, and others.



On the basis of comprehensive research, The analyst forecasts that the wastewater application will remain the largest application and it is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing government spending on recycling and reuse of wastewater.



Within this market, the municipal end use industry will remain the largest end use segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in water infrastructure activities in the emerging economies such as China and India.



APAC will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid industrialization, urbanization and high government investment for infrastructure development, and water/waste water management programs.



Some of the features of “FRP Tank in the Water and Wastewater Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis” include:

Market size estimates: FRP Tank in the water and wastewater market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Units) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: FRP Tank in the water and wastewater market size by various applications, end use type, capacity, installations, in terms of value shipment.

Regional analysis: FRP Tank in the water and wastewater market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of FRP Tank in the water and wastewater market in the FRP Tank in the Water and Wastewater market..

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of FRP Tank in the Water and Wastewater in the FRP Tank in the Water and Wastewater market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1.

What are some of the most promising, high-growth of FRP tank in the water and wastewater market by application (wastewater, industrial wastewater, plumbing engineered solutions, water conservation, potable water, fire protection), by installation (underground and aboveground), by capacity (less than 5k, 5k-50k, and 50k-250k), by end use industry (municipal, industrial, residential and commercial), region (North America, Europe APAC, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2.

Which application segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3.

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4.

What are the key factors affecting FRP tank in the water and wastewater market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges in the FRP tank in the water and wastewater market?

Q.5.

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this FRP tank in the water and wastewater market?

Q.6.

What are emerging trends in this FRP tank in the water and wastewater market and reasons behind them?

Q.7.

What are some changing demands of customers in the FRP tank in the water and wastewater market?

Q.8.

What are the new developments in the FRP tank in the water and wastewater market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9.

Who are the major players in this FRP tank in the water and wastewater market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10.

What are some of the competitive products in this FRP tank in the water and wastewater market and how great of a threat do they pose for loss of market share through product substitution?

Q.11.

What M & A activities have transpired in the last 5 years in this FRP tank in the water and wastewater market and how have they affected the industry?

