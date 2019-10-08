Competitive analysis and leadership study based on the following criteria - company overview (company description and business segments, company statistics), unsaturated polyester resin business overview (unsaturated polyester resin business segments, global unsaturated polyester resin operations, key differentiators and strengths), products and product positioning (product line overview, product mapping, product positioning in market segments), production (global manufacturing operations), and financial condition.

Over the last five years, suppliers have focused on new product developments which are resins that are styrene free or have low styrene content. The suppliers have grown organic and inorganic in the last five years. Polynt acquired CCP composites and Reichhold to become the UPR market leader. Also, AOC and Aliancys merged and created a new company called “AOC Aliancys” a leading global supplier for the composites industry. Aliancys was purchased by CVC Capital partners in 2015 and previously served the market under the name DSM Composite Resins. The suppliers have also made partnerships, agreements, and contracts with various distributors around the world.

The companies producing UPR are exploring market opportunities with starkly different strategies. the analyst has examined the global UPR market and has come up with a comprehensive research report, “Worldwide Unsaturated Polyester Resin Competitive Analysis and Leadership Study 2018.” This report offers a full competitive analysis from target markets to product mapping, from selling strategies to production capabilities. This report has examined and profiled the world’s leading UPR producers.



the analyst built profiles of each competitor based on the following criteria:

Company overview

Company Description and Business SegmentsCorporation Statistics

UPR business overview

UPR Business SegmentsKey Differentiators and Strengths

Products and product positioning

UPR Product Line Overview Product Positioning in Market Segments

Markets and market positioning

Market Positioning in the Global UPR businessVolume Breakdown by Market SegmentsVolume Breakdown by Region

Production

Global Manufacturing OperationsProduction Capacities

Innovation and market leadership

Marketing, sales and organizational capabilities

Marketing and SalesManagement Commitment and Track Record



The resulting research report represents the most comprehensive strategic and tactical assessment of the UPR producers and competitive landscape available. In terms of the total revenue generated by leading UPR producers, Polynt ranks number one, followed by Ashland. AOC, New Solar Co. Ltd., and Aliancys A. G. (DSM) all of which are included in the report.



The detailed analysis of each company offers a critical view into key strategic areas, including:

UPR producer target marketsKey differentiators, strengths, competitors, and other insights

Designed for the composites and non-composites industry professionals, financial services firms, and users of UPR, “Worldwide Unsaturated Polyester Resin Competitive Analysis and Leadership Study 2018” is the industry’s comprehensive examination of the UPR producers’ competitive landscape.



This unique report will provide you with valuable information, insights, and tools needed to identify new growth opportunities and operate your business successfully in this market. This report will save hundreds of hours of your own personal research time and will significantly benefit you in expanding your business in this market. In today’s stringent economy, you need every advantage that you can find.



The dynamics of the UPR market extends beyond routine macro-economic elements of supply and demand. It is the relationship between buyer’s needs and seller’s capabilities as well as the macroeconomic forces at work that affect the market. It is how well and how efficiently the sellers meet the needs of the buyers that determine long-term success.



In this newest competitive research study on the world’s leading UPR producers-

“Worldwide Unsaturated Polyester Resin Competitive Analysis and Leadership Study 2018” we thoroughly profile the top five companies with detailed competitive assessments.



The detailed analysis of each company offers a critical view into key strategic areas, including:

Unsaturated polyester resin producer’s target marketsKey differentiators and strengthsProduct line overview, positioning, and mappingMarket position in global unsaturated polyester resin businessRevenue breakdown by market segment and region

Global manufacturing operationsCurrent production capacitiesInnovation and market leadershipMarketing, sales, and organizational capabilitiesManagement commitment and track recordFinancial strength

Collected from a series of primary vendor interviews and secondary sources, the analyst also provides its own scorecard for determining which of these companies is better aligned with future market opportunities and which has the ability to gain additional market share.



Using its proprietary research methodology, the analyst has developed a comparative analysis tool, the ‘Leadership Quadrant,’ which identifies leaders and challengers in the UPR market and rates each UPR producer on two primary criteria as shown below:

Alignment with market opportunityAbility to gain market share



Ability to gain market share was analyzed using following parameters:

Product portfolioFinancial strengthAsset positionExecution skillCustomer experience



Alignment with market opportunity was analyzed using following parameters:

Target growth marketsNew product developmentCorporate and functional strategyPresence within the industry

In addition to the Leadership Quadrant, this comprehensive research report also offers for consumers of UPR as well as the investment community content-rich comparative analyses detailing which producers have the production capacity, service capabilities and vision to deliver fully on its promises.

