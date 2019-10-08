/EIN News/ -- Press Release

Nokia ranked as the top telecom software business by market share

8 October 2019

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced it has been ranked as the top telecom software provider by market share, after the release of a leading industry report that underscores the company’s progression in driving its software strategy forward.

In their annual report just published, analysts at Analysys Mason said the global telecom software and services market in 2018 grew about 1% to $66.1 billion, with Nokia’s share coming in at $4.8 billion.

One year ago, Analysys Mason, an independent global consultancy and research firm, ranked Nokia as the top software provider by product market share and that remains true today. Now, Nokia is the overall market share leader across both telecom software and services combined.

According to Analysys Mason’s findings, Nokia is significantly improving its 5G-ready mobile network management offering by evolving it to be cloud-native and including value features that communication service providers (CSPs) find valuable and will pay for; while also expanding the capabilities and commercial customers for its leading platforms, such as CloudBand.

Over the past few years, Nokia has re-oriented its software products onto a Common Software Foundation (CSF) that is cloud-native, multi-network, multi-vendor, 5G-ready, and optimized for the leading public cloud platforms.

Nokia’s CSF, the first in the telecom software market to be done at scale, makes the company’s products easier to deploy, integrate, service and upgrade; and easier for Nokia to deliver new innovation faster to customers. As part of executing its software strategy over the past few years, Nokia has also established a dedicated software go-to-market organization and significantly transformed its R&D and delivery organizations.

More information on the Analysys Mason report can be found here .

Dana Cooperson, Research Director, Analysys Mason, said: “Nokia’s performance was notably strong in high-growth areas such as network orchestration and automation, which are a big challenge for CSPs moving into the 5G era and where it has a wide range of products and professional service capabilities to help its customers make the NFV/SDN leap. Nokia’s investment in its Common Software Foundation and its cloud-native product portfolio should help it further strengthen its market position in 2019 and beyond.”

Bhaskar Gorti, President of Nokia Software, said: “This report is another validation of Nokia’s software execution and the needs of our customers as they embark on the 5G era. The move to 5G is going to be driven by cloud-native software and technologies compared to prior generations. The demands of Digital Services, 5G and Industrial Automation cannot be met by just modifying old applications – rather they must be rewritten for the cloud from the ground up. This is why our approach to building modern applications on top of our cloud-native Common Software Foundation is resonating in the market.”

