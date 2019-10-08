The 3D bioprinting market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "3D Bioprinting Market by Component, Material, Application, End user - Global Forecast to 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04680742/?utm_source=GNW

The 3D bioprinting market is projected to reach USD 1,647 million by 2024 from USD 651 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 20.4% from 2019 to 2024. The growth in this market is mainly driven by technological advancements in 3D bioprinters and biomaterials, increasing use of 3D bioprinting in the pharmaceutical and cosmetology industries, and rising public and private funding to support bioprinting research activities. On the other hand, a shortage of skilled professionals and high development and production costs are hampering the growth of this market.



Microextrusion technology commanded the largest share of 3D bioprinters segment owing to technological advancements.

The component segment of 3D bioprinting market is segmented into 3D bioprinters and bioinks.The 3D bioprinters market is further sub-segmented on the basis of technology into magnetic 3D bioprinting, laser-assisted bioprinting, inkjet 3D bioprinting, microextrusion bioprinting, and other technologies; whereas bioinks segment is further sub-segmented into natural, synthetic, and hybrid bioinks.



The microextrusion bioprinting technology has commanded the largest share of the market in 2019 due to technological advancements in the segment and the increasing research activities.



The drug discovery research application segment accounted for the largest share of the 3D bioprinting market in 2019.

In terms of applications, the 3D bioprinting market is segmented into research applications and clinical applications.The demand for research applications is further sub-segmented into drug research, regenerative medicine, and 3D cell culture.



Among these, the drug research segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019, owing to the growing adoption of the 3D bioprinting technology by biopharmaceutical companies. While, in terms of clinical applications, the market is segmented into skin, bone & cartilage, blood vessels, and other clinical applications.



Based on material, living cells segment commanded the leading market share in 2019

Based on material, the 3D bioprinting market is broadly segmented into hydrogels, extracellular matrices, living cells, and other biomaterials.Increasing R&D activities for the use of living cells in 3D bioprinting is driving the growth of the living cells segment.



Living cells have the ability to fabricate patient-specific tissues in a defined manner.With advances in 3D bioprinting, scientists and researchers are making use of living cells as a biomaterial in 3D bioprinting.



These cells can be used to print living tissues as well as organ structures for surgical implantations. However, ethical issues associated with the use of stem cells in 3D bioprinting might hamper growth of the segment.



The US 3D bioprinting market to hold prominent market share over the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the 3D bioprinting market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa).The US held the significant share of the global 3D bioprinting market in 2019.



Factors such as new product launches and technological advancements in 3D bioprinting technology and the presence of key players in the region are driving the growth of the 3D bioprinting market in the US. Moreover, extensive research activities and funding for 3D bioprinting will further fuel the market growth in the US.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 45%, Tier 2 - 35%, and Tier 3 - 20%

• By Designation: C-level - 26%, Director-level - 30%, and Others - 44%

• By Region: North America- 34%, Europe - 26%, APAC - 23%, and RoW - 17%



The major players in the market include Organovo Holdings Inc. (US), CELLINK (Sweden), Allevi Inc. (US), Aspect Biosystems Ltd. (Canada), EnvisionTEC GmbH (Germany), Cyfuse Biomedical K.K. (Japan), Poietis (France), TeVido BioDevices (US), Nano3D Biosciences, Inc. (US), ROKIT Healthcare (South Korea), Digilab Inc. (US), regenHU (Switzerland), GeSiM (Germany), Advanced Solutions Life Sciences (US), and Regenovo Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China) among others.



Research Coverage

This report studies the 3D bioprinting market based on component, application, material, end-user, and region.The report also studies factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges affecting market growth.



It also provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets concerning individual growth trends, and it also forecasts the revenue of the market segments for four main region.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market shares of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views.It also analyzes the competitive landscape; and high-growth countries along with their respective drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04680742/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.