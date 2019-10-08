Increased capacity, capability, and cohesion in molded polystyrene from Atlas Molded Products

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Roofing Corporation, a national leader and innovative, customer-oriented manufacturer of residential and commercial building materials, has renamed the company’s EPS divisions to Atlas Molded Products. This change reflects Atlas Roofing Corporation’s 2018 acquisition of ACH Foam Technologies, an industry leader in molded polystyrene manufacturing for more than four decades. The merger makes Atlas Molded Products the largest manufacturer of molded polystyrene in North America, providing both block and shape molding capabilities.



"The name Atlas Molded Products highlights our greater coverage and a broader offering of molded polystyrene products," said Ken Farrish, President of Atlas Roofing Corporation. Molded polystyrene is used to make architectural insulation for roofs, walls, and around building foundations while geofoam provides structural solutions for commercial building applications. Like construction, life-long thermal performance, compression strength, and durability make molded polystyrene ideal for protective packaging and cold chain packaging. It is also frequently a vital but hidden component in products like RVs, garage doors, and jet skis. “From our founding roots in commercial roofing and insulation, today Atlas Molded Products is delivering innovation and value in response to a wide range of manufacturing objectives across an equally diverse array of industries.”

Atlas Molded Products has 13 manufacturing facilities located across the U.S. and Mexico to provide exceptional coverage and product availability throughout North America. Molded polystyrene can be shape molded to produce a wide range of consumer goods such as protective packaging for electronics, medicines, food and beverage transport, and other fragile or thermally sensitive payloads. It is also used to develop specialized foam components used in original equipment manufactured (OEM) products where a lightweight, rock-solid protective shell or insulation is needed. The list of commercial construction applications that incorporate molded polystyrene includes thermal insulation for walls, roofs, and building foundations to sub-grade situations, in addition to geofoam which is a lightweight fill engineered to deliver the highest level of stability for various transportation and structural foam fill projects.

In addition to Atlas Molded Products, Atlas Roofing Corporation operates three other divisions: Atlas Shingles & Underlayments, Atlas Polyiso Roof & Wall Insulation, and Atlas Web Technologies. "We are very pleased to offer enhanced technology and increased capacity to produce and deliver molded product solutions to an even broader geographic distribution," said Farrish. "Atlas Molded Products will continue to provide industry-leading polystyrene materials and services and pursue further enhancements to Atlas Roofing Corporation’s offerings.”

Steve Silva - ssilva@achfoam.com / 303.645.4153

Sean O’Keefe - sean@sokpr.com / 303.668.0717

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13e08049-7780-418f-b0e8-17ad059ae066

Atlas Molded Products The list of uses for Atlas Molded Product's molded polystyrene foam is nearly limitless. From geofoam and structurally insulated panels to OEM components, specialized protective packing and residential and commercial insulations of all sorts, there nothing quite like molded polystyrene and no better place to get it than Atlas Molded Products.



