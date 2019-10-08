Global Night Vision Devices Market (2019-2025)

The Global Night Vision Devices Market size is expected to reach $9.9 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 8.3% CAGR during the forecast period. The growing need of contemporary armies to function at night and under bad visibility circumstances has resulted to important advances in night vision devices technology. The escalated spending by governments on these devices to fulfil the demand for combat operations and night patrolling has helped in evaluating the significant growth prospects during the forecast period.

Night vision devices can detect and identify targets at night and even under poor visibility conditions, which is of very essential benefit for the military environment. The army needs to operate at night under conditions of extremely poor visibility, which has led to major advances in the development of these devices. Further, the soldiers have to often fight in the dark at night, due to which they have to face severe stress while detecting the location of target. Therefore, to provide the forces with up-to-date and sophisticated night vision capabilities, the developers of these devices are careful in choosing which components to use. The human eye has a number of physical limitations, due to which electronic image intensifiers can provide a fundamental improvement and perception gain through capturing more photons and using them more efficiently. Photons are collected by using an objective lens of larger diameter as compared to the pupil of a dark-adapted eye.



Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Thermal Imaging, Imaging Intensifier and Others. Based on Type, the market is segmented into Scopes, Goggles, Camera and Others. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Defense, Surveillance, Wildlife Spotting, Wildlife Conservation, Navigation and Others. The wildlife conservation application sub-segment recorded a steady growth owing to increasing night safaris and wildlife research activities. Government funding for wildlife studies has allowed scientists to employ advanced products. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include American Technologies Network Corporation, Apresys International, Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Vista Outdoor, Inc., BAE Systems PLC, FLIR Systems, Inc., United Technologies Corporation, Leonardo DRS, L3 Technologies, Inc., and Raytheon Company.



