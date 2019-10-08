Appliqate Inc “OTC (APQT)” And NUI Social to become Next-generation leader in Blockchain Payments Optimization

/EIN News/ -- LEHI, Utah, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appliqate (OTC: APQT), a Wyoming Corporation, intends to acquire remaining assets and intellectual property in Utah-based NUI Social (Nui). This final acquisition will make APQT the 100% owner of NUI.

NUI was founded in 2017 and provides people the opportunity to earn money by bringing exposure to digital applications on an array of platforms. NUI has a reputation of success and has shown its ability to bring massive exposure to digital platforms.

The partnership allows Appliqate to promote blockchain products with reps specifically educated in blockchain while simultaneously leveraging the large NUI network. The Appliqate platform will help accelerate the growth of companies focused on blockchain and create awareness of those companies by members of the global blockchain and cryptocurrency community.

Appliqate’s growing network, infrastructure, and support for its blockchain technologies are a revolutionary force bringing new opportunities to today’s business world. The demand for the services and infrastructure for blockchain applications is expected to continue to grow exponentially.

Appliqate is perfectly positioned at the front of this bold new revolution, with a comprehensive suite of products and offerings, strategic partnerships, a proven business model, and an innovative vision.

Darren Olayan, APQT’s CEO shared, “Our anticipation for this merger is extremely high, especially considering its collaborative ability to harness the marketing network for our blockchain projects and services. Because of our strong representation in Latin America, Asia & Africa, we expect the next 12 months to produce exponential international growth, benefiting both companies significantly.”

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “to”, “plan”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “could”, “would”, “estimate,” or “continue”, or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the SEC including the Current Reports on Form 8-K and the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For more information contact:

Una@Appliqate.com

385-429-2702



