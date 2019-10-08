Endoscopy Devices Global Market – Forecast To 2025

Endoscopy is a minimally invasive procedure used to examine the internal organ without performing open surgery through a small incision or natural opens of the body using an endoscope.

Endoscopes are specifically designed for performing simple surgical procedures such as: obtaining tissue samples for diagnosis purposes (biopsy), removing of stones in kidney and bile ducts, screening and recovery of foreign objects from internal organs, placing of stents in the digestive system and other related organs. Endoscopy offers advantages such as no scar, fast recovery, cost-effectiveness and less stay of hospitals which is increasing its popularity.



According to IQ4I analysis, the endoscopy devices market is expected to reach $46,660.0 million by 2025 growing at mid single digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025. Endoscopy devices market is segmented on the basis of applications, products, end-users and geography. Applications are segmented into arthroscopy, pulmonary, ENT, gastrointestinal, laparoscopy, neurology, gynecology/obstetrics, urology and others. Among the applications, laparoscopy commanded the largest revenue and is expected to grow at a strong CAGR due to increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures leading to less hospital stay and faster recovery. The arthroscopy applications market is further sub-segmented into knee arthroscopy, shoulder arthroscopy, wrist arthroscopy, ankle arthroscopy, elbow arthroscopy, hip arthroscopy, and others, where, knee arthroscopy commanded the largest revenue due to increasing sports injuries. The pulmonary market is sub-segmented into bronchoscopy, thoracoscopy and mediastinoscopy. The bronchoscopy segment commanded the largest share of the pulmonary endoscopy devices market due to the increasing incidence of lung infections, thoracoscopy is expected to grow at strong CAGR from 2018 to 2025. ENT application market is segmented into nasal sinoscopy, laryngoscopy, otoendoscopy and transnasal endoscopy. Among ENT endoscopy sub segments, Laryngoscopy commanded the largest revenue and is expected to grow at a strong CAGR. Similarly, gastrointestinal application market is sub-segmented into esophagogastroduodenoscopy, enteroscopy, colonoscopy, proctoscopy, sigmoidoscopy and cholangiopancreatoscopy, among them esophagogastroduodenoscopy commanded the largest share, colonoscopy is expected to grow at strong CAGR from 2018 to 2025. This is due to government initiatives such as, compulsory colonoscopy for adults aged 55 and above in the U.S. The gynecology/obstetrics market is sub-segmented into hysteroscopy, colposcopy, falloposcopy, and others, where, hysteroscopy commanded largest share in 2018 with a projected strong CAGR growth from 2018 to 2025 due to increasing awareness of treatment options for gynecological problems. The neurology market is sub-segmented into intra-ventricular neuroendoscopy, transcranial neuroendoscopy, transnasal neuroendoscopy and spinal endoscopy intraventricular endoscopy commanded the largest revenue in 2018. The transcranial neuroendoscopy market is expected to go at a strong CAGR. Urology market is further segmented into cystoscopy, resectoscopy, nephroscopy, and Ureteroscopy among which cystoscopy commanded the largest revenue in 2018. The Laparoscopy application market is segmented into bariatric surgery, cholecystectomy, appendectomy, hernia repair, and hand-assisted laparoscopy. Among the laparoscopic endoscopic procedures, cholecystectomy commanded largest share of revenue, hernia repair is expected to grow at strong CAGR due to more people opting for minimally invasive surgery. Others endoscopy application market consists of cardiopulmonary endoscopy, dental endoscopy, and ophthalmology endoscopy.



The endoscopy products market is segmented into endoscopes, instruments, and accessories. The endoscopes are further sub-segmented into rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, robot-assisted endoscopes, and capsule endoscopes, the rigid endoscopy commanded the largest revenue in 2018, Capsule endoscopy is expected to grow at a strong CAGR from 2018 to 2025. Endoscopic instruments market is segmented into endoscopic cameras, digital documentation systems, light sources, monitors and display systems, video processors/ converters, insufflators and fluid management systems. Endoscopic camera commanded the largest revenue in 2018. Monitors and display segment is expected to grow at a strong CAGR from 2018 to 2025 due to vast improvement in display quality and increasing use of HD and UHD technologies. Endoscopic, accessories consist of light cables, cleaning brushes, surgical dissectors, needle holders, biopsy forceps, snares, graspers and retractors, trocars and others. The End-Users market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, academic and research institutes. Hospitals segment dominated the End-Users market and is expected to grow at a strong CAGR.



Geographically, North America is the largest market, with a share followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific region. The APAC region is the fastest growing region presenting opportunities for market expansion and growth and is likely to get the attention of new investors in the endoscopy market. Growth in the Asian market is attributed to the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases and increasing adoption of endoscopy in routine diagnosis procedures combined with endoscopic companies providing training, workshops and online education to doctors.



Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedure leading fast recovery and reduced hospital stays, technological innovations offering a wider scope of applications for endoscopy, the rise in obese population preferring bariatric surgery for weight reduction are the factors driving the market growth. The increasing trend for high-resolution technologies such as 3D systems, capsule endoscopy and miniaturized endoscopic systems, market expansion opportunities in emerging nations and the emergence of single-use devices are expected to offer potential opportunities.



However various factors like lack of skilled professionals to handle the endoscopic procedures and reprocessing techniques, high investment cost of endoscopic instrument and risk of infections associated with endoscopic procedures limit the growth of endoscopy devices global market. The threats for the endoscopy market include the emergence of alternate technologies and stringent regulatory bodies guiding the endoscopy device manufacturers.



The endoscopy devices global market is a highly competitive market and all the existing players in this market are involved in developing new and advanced products to maintain their market shares. Some of the key players of the endoscopy market are Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Medtronic, PLC (Ireland), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Arthrex (U.S.), Smith & Nephew (U.K.), Karl Storz (Germany), Hoya Corporation (Japan), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), and B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany).

