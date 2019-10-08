Drug Discovery Outsourcing (DDO) Global Market – Forecast To 2027

Over the last two decades, the Pharmaceutical industry has seen a radical change.

The unprecedented downsizing of the internal discovery of big pharmaceuticals, patent expiration, shift towards biologics have seen a surge in the externalization and outsourcing activities. As the industry is looking for new sources of discovery and innovation with limited resources, there is a growing preference to move towards externalization and willingness to embrace the concept of outsourcing. Around x% of the pharmaceutical companies R&D spending goes into drug discovery outsourcing. Almost all the major Pharmaceutical companies are considering outsourcing as a core strategy to fill their discovery pipelines. Outsourcing companies that have precise capabilities through greater flexibility are the preferred ones. Now–a–days, the big pharma relies more on CRO’s for drug discovery capabilities to stock up their pipelines.



The global pharmaceutical outsourcing market is estimated to be $xx billion in 2018, which accounts to xx% of the overall pharma R&D spending. Out of $xx billion CRO market, xx% accounts for discovery-based service i.e. $xx billion in 2018. Pre clinical and Clinical related services accounts to x% and xx% respectively.



This report provides comprehensive insights on the global drug discovery outsourcing market. The report covers all segments, global trends and emerging strategies of the outsourcing market related to drug discovery. Major Drug Discovery Outsourcing (DDO) players included in the report are Evotec, Charles River Laboratories (CRL), BioDuro, WuxiApptec, ChemPartner, Syngene, Aurigene, Jubilant Biosys, Eurofins, GVK Biosciences, Selvita S.A., Shanghai Medicilon, Pharmaron, Sundia MediTech, TCG Lifesciences, Sygnature Discovery and AMRI.



This report caters to the need of Contract research organizations, Pharmaceutical/Biotech companies, Academic institutes, Individual researchers, Investors, Service providers and other associated stake holders to identify and analyze the potential of the DDO market. The report also provides insights on customer base, number of deals between CRO’s and Pharmaceutical /biotech firms, global FTE rates, employee strength & number of companies, revenue per employee of major players, therapeutic area gap analysis and successful research collaboration outcomes of selected CRO’s and Sponsors, which are likely to have an impact on the DDO market in the foreseeable future.



This report covers in-depth analysis of major players by therapeutic area of focus, capabilities, geographic presence, business models, financials, collaborations, acquisitions, various marketing strategies adopted along with insightful analysis on conferences, clusters and match making websites.

