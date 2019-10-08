Sauce Labs Recognized for Outstanding Workplace Culture With Trio of Comparably Awards 

Continuous testing leader earns high marks for Happiest Employees, Best Compensation, and Best Work-Life Balance

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sauce Labs Inc. , provider of the world’s most comprehensive and trusted continuous testing cloud, today announced it has won another three Comparably Awards for 2019 across the following categories: Happiest Employees, Best Companies for Compensation, and Best Companies for Work-Life Balance. With this recognition, Sauce Labs has now won seven prestigious Comparably Awards in 2019, including earlier wins for Best Company Outlook and Best Company for Professional Development .



Known for providing transparent assessments of company cultures based on the input of actual employees, Comparably.com identified the top large and small/mid-size companies in each of the three categories based on anonymous sentiment ratings provided by employees between September 12, 2018 and September 12, 2019.

Sauce Labs ranked #33 on the list of small/mid-size companies with the happiest employees. It ranked #38 on the list of companies for best compensation and #47 on the list of companies for best work-life balance.

“Our continued growth is first and foremost a reflection of having a diverse team of employees who are passionate about automated testing and dedicated to seeing our customers succeed with their digital initiatives,” said Aled Miles, CEO, Sauce Labs. “We’re honored to have our workplace culture once again recognized by Comparably, and remain committed to fostering a work environment in which our employees can grow, thrive and partner with our customers to achieve great outcomes.”

To determine the most recent round of rankings, Comparably looked at nearly 10 million ratings from employees at over 50,000 companies across the U.S. Winners were determined based on actual employee responses to a combination of questions aimed at gauging their insight into issues critical to a strong workplace, including compensation, work-life balance, and perks and benefits.

“Sauce Labs multiple Comparably Award wins is phenomenal because it is a direct reflection of how happy employees are about their total compensation package and work-life balance,” said Jason Nazar, CEO, Comparably.

About The Comparably Awards

The Comparably Awards honor companies and leaders, large and small, that are helping to drive positive cultural change. Rankings are based entirely on current employee feedback and derived from sentiment ratings provided throughout the year by anonymized employees. There are no fees or costs associated, nor is a nomination required. Each list Comparably publishes seeks to recognize an important aspect of workplace culture, and the companies and business leaders who make the cut tend to have markedly higher approval ratings than their peers.

About Comparably

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation site with a mission to make workplaces more transparent and rewarding. Employees can access the platform’s salary comparison tool, rate their companies and CEOs, and see what workplaces are really like through the lens of comprehensive and structured data based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, department, location, education, and company size. With nearly 10 million ratings from employees across 50,000 U.S. companies since its 2016 launch, Comparably has become one of the most trusted third-party sites for workplace culture and fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding. For more information, go to www.comparably.com .

About Sauce Labs

Sauce Labs ensures the world’s leading apps and websites work flawlessly on every browser, OS and device. Its award-winning Continuous Testing Cloud provides development and quality teams with instant access to the test coverage, scalability, and analytics they need to rapidly deliver a flawless digital experience. Sauce Labs is a privately held company funded by Toba Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Centerview Capital Technology, IVP, Adams Street Partners and Riverwood Capital. For more information, please visit https://saucelabs.com .

