Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Security Industry Guide, 2018

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) have been adopted widely across industries over the years due to the multifaceted benefits that the technologies bring about.AI and ML have been also increasingly adopted across industries, from such as healthcare, education, information and communication technologies (ICT), logistics, maritime, aviation, aerospace and defence, entertainment and gaming.

Particularly, AI and ML have been used widely in cybersecurity industries, by both hacking and security communities, making the security landscape even more sophisticated.Many organizations, regardless of size, are now facing greater challenges in day-to-day security operations.



Many of them indicate that the cost of threat management, particularly threat detection and response, is too high.Meanwhile, AI-driven attacks have increased in number and frequency, requiring security professionals to have more advanced, smart and automated technologies to combat these automated attacks.



The complex challenges in security operation nowadays suggest the need for a smarter, adaptable, scalable, automated and predictive security strategy in order to deal with the constantly evolving threats more effectively. AI and ML have been increasingly developed by security companies to strengthen their competitiveness. Most of them are now in the midst of developing their own AI/ML algorithm to empower their security products, either in some products or all of the product lines. AI and ML have been used in all stages of cybersecurity to enable a smarter, more proactive, and automated approach to cyber defense, from threat prevention protection, threat detection/threat hunting, or threat response, to predictive security strategy. Security startup companies are the most proactive in introducing AI-security technologies to the market. However, large traditional security companies have also beefed up their strategies to stay abreast of the trend of integrating AI/ML into their existing security solutions. There are hundreds of companies now in the market, with different capabilities and focus areas, from application-centric protection, or AEDR, to security analytics platform. In this report, we profile AI-driven companies and AI-centric cybersecurity companies.This research is delivered cybersecurity research and practice team.

