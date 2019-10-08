Ethos Expands Executive Team with New Vice President of Risk & Actuarial

Insurance veteran Brett Wilson joins Ethos amidst a massive growth period in Series C financing, customer acquisition, and team expansion

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethos , the company making life insurance, the human way, expanded its executive team with the hiring of Brett Wilson as the company’s first Vice President of Risk & Actuarial. Wilson has nearly two decades of experience in the insurance industry. He joins Ethos amidst a massive growth period for the company across customer acquisition, revenue growth, and headcount.



“Ethos is building a wholly new model for life insurance, from the ground up. We need the best on our executive team to accomplish that at scale and give millions of families the protection they need,” said Peter Colis, CEO and Co-Founder at Ethos. “Brett’s deep industry expertise and passion for closing the nationwide coverage gap will be invaluable as we embark on Ethos’ next chapter. We’re excited to welcome him to the leadership team.”

Ethos appointed Wilson as Vice President of Risk & Actuarial after a career leading business and product development at insurance industry giant, Old Mutual Limited. Wilson is a financial services leader with experience across diverse regions, including Africa, China, and Latin America. He most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of Old Mutual Limited’s Latin American division. At Ethos, he will lead the company’s underwriting efforts, focused on managing risk while maximizing efficiency and ease of use for consumers and carrier partners.

“Having worked in the insurance industry for nearly two decades, I can see the huge opportunity that a modern, agile, insurtech company like Ethos has to make a major impact on millions of lives,” said Wilson, Vice President of Risk & Actuarial at Ethos. “Ethos is aimed at defining a new era of life insurance, one built with ethics, technology, and simplicity at its core. I am thrilled to be joining a team that wants to protect the next million families while pushing the industry forward.”

Wilson’s hire comes on the heels of Ethos’ Series C financing, $60 Million led by GV, bringing total funding to-date to more than $100 million and valuation to nearly $500 million. This past year, Ethos quadrupled its revenue growth and expanded its headcount from 35 to 90 employees, including two other key executive hires, Phil Murphy as VP of Insurance and David Zhang as Head of Finance. In the coming year, Ethos will expand offices to Austin and Singapore, and expects to almost double its team in the next 12 months, with a particular focus on engineering, product, and design.

ABOUT ETHOS

Ethos is a new kind of life insurance, designed to give millions of families access to ethical, modern coverage. Ethos uses predictive analytics and sophisticated data technology to eliminate traditional barriers to life insurance. The application process takes minutes instead of weeks, there are no medical exams for most applicants, and no commissioned agents. The result is a life insurance company that prioritizes people over profit. Ethos is backed by GV (formerly Google Ventures), Sequoia Capital, Accel, Stanford University and Arrive, a subsidiary of Roc Nation. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. To learn more, visit www.ethoslife.com .

Press Contact

ethos@launchsquad.com

415.625.8555



