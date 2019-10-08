Teltonika Partners with Soracom to Accelerate North America Market Entry

Partnership delivers industry-leading networking devices, smart connectivity, and cloud integration to cellular IoT and M2M projects

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soracom, Inc., a global provider of smart connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT), and Teltonika, a leading European developer and manufacturer of networking devices for industrial, IoT and M2M applications, today announced a new partnership designed to accelerate the availability of Teltonika 4G LTE routers and gateways in North America.



With 21 years of experience developing IoT hardware and over 9 million devices deployed in the field, Teltonika is well-known in Europe as an influential player in the rapidly-growing IoT infrastructure market, offering best-in-class solutions for vehicle telematics, autonomous monitoring and control, and LTE networking along with electronics design and manufacturing services.



Teltonika's rugged, high-performance industrial LTE routers are ideal for IoT/M2M applications and certified for use in the United States on both AT&T and Verizon networks.

Soracom smart cellular connectivity is designed for the needs of IoT development and deployment at scale, with secure, affordable, multicarrier service offered on a pay-as-you-go basis in over 130 countries. The Soracom management console and API are provided at no additional cost and provide complete network management along with access to advanced cloud integration, secure, on-demand device access and provisioning, and multiple options for private IoT/M2M networking.

“Teltonika explored relationships with multiple MVNOs as we prepared to expand our presence in North America,” said Agnius Saviciunas, Teltonika Country Lead for USA and Canada. "Soracom emerged as the ideal partner based on their deep understanding of IoT customer needs, global network of customers and partners, and their ability to deliver multi-carrier service in multiple regions with a single IoT SIM card."

“Supporting over 15,000 IoT customers across Europe, Asia and North America, we've learned that in-field performance can't be predicted from a spec sheet,” said Eugene Kawamoto, Soracom Americas CEO. "Teltonika modems and routers are certified by the leading US mobile operators, verified effective with Soracom IoT connectivity and networking services, and perform beyond their price point in real-world testing. We are honored to introduce Teltonika hardware to customers across the US and Canada."

As a strategic partner, Soracom will sell Teltonika routers in the US through its sales team, online store , and Amazon store . Orders will ship from Soracom US warehouses and can reach US and Canada destinations overnight without the tariff burden incurred when ordering the same devices from Europe.

About Soracom

Soracom is a global provider of smart IoT connectivity, offering cloud-native wireless service designed specifically for the needs of connected devices. Founded in 2015 to create a more connected world by removing the barriers to IoT development, Soracom now serves over 15,000 customers across all industries, from agriculture, energy, construction and transportation to consumer electronics, manufacturing, real estate and healthcare. From global enterprises to fast-growing start-ups, customers trust Soracom for affordable, reliable connectivity that accelerates speed to market and makes it easy to connect to the cloud. Soracom is an AWS IoT Competency Partner. More information is available at www.soracom.io .

About Teltonika

Teltonika is a leading European developer and manufacturer of networking devices for industrial, IoT and M2M applications. Its comprehensive portfolio of cellular 4G LTE routers and gateways provide mission-critical connectivity and remote access to hundreds of thousands of devices all over the globe. Reliability, security and ease-of-use are the core focus areas of Teltonika allowing to provide disruptive and highly demanded connectivity solutions to even the most challenging situations. Learn more about Teltonika at https://teltonika-iot-group.com .

