ROHM's New 4-Pin Package SiC MOSFETs

/EIN News/ -- Kyoto, Japan and Santa Clara, CA, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM today announced the availability of six new trench gate structure SiC MOSFETs (650V/1200V), the SCT3xxx xR series, ideal for server power supplies, UPS systems, solar power inverters, and EV charging stations requiring high efficiency.

The SCT3xxx xR series utilizes a 4-pin package (TO-247-4L) that maximizes switching performance, making it possible to reduce switching loss by up to 35% over conventional 3-pin package types (TO-247N). This contributes to lower power consumption in a variety of applications.

In recent years, the growing needs for cloud services due to the proliferation of AI and IoT has increased the demand for data centers worldwide. But for servers used in data centers, one major challenge is how to reduce power consumption as capacity and performance increase. At the same time, SiC devices are attracting attention due to their smaller loss over mainstream silicon devices in the power conversion circuits of servers. Furthermore, as the TO-247-4L package enables to reduce switching loss over conventional packages, it is expected to be adopted in high output applications such as servers, base stations, and solar power generation.

In 2015 ROHM became the first supplier to successfully mass-produce trench-type SiC MOSFETs, and continues to lead the industry in product development. In addition to these newest 650V/1200V high efficiency SiC MOSFETs, we are committed to developing innovative devices and propose solutions that contribute to lower power consumption in a variety of devices, including gate driver ICs optimized for SiC drive.

ROHM also proposes solutions that facilitate application evaluation, including an SiC MOSFET evaluation board, P02SCT3040KR-EVK-001, equipped with gate driver ICs (BM6101FV-C) along with multiple power supply ICs and discrete components optimized for SiC device drive. This new series of SiC MOSFETs and the evaluation board are available for purchase through online distributors: Digikey and Mouser.

4-Pin Package SiC MOSFETs

Availability: Now

Price: Starting from $10.15/unit (1,000pcs)

Key Features

4-Pin package (TO-247-4L) reduces switching loss by up to 35%

With conventional 3-pin packages (TO-247N), the effective gate voltage at the chip reduces due to the voltage dropped across the parasitic inductance of the source terminal. This causes the switching speed to reduce. Adopting the 4-pin TO-247-4L package separates the driver and power source pins, minimizing the effects of the parasitic inductance component. This makes it possible to maximize the switching speed of SiC MOSFETs, reducing total switching loss (turn ON and turn OFF) by up to 35% over conventional package.

Applications

UPS Systems, Solar Power Inverters, Power Storage Systems, EV Charging Stations, Power Supply for Server Farms and Base Stations and more

Evaluation Board

ROHM's SiC MOSFET evaluation board (P02SCT3040KR-EVK-001) is equipped with our gate driver ICs (BM6101FV-C) optimized for driving SiC devices along with multiple power supply ICs and additional discrete components that facilitate application evaluation and development. Compatibility with both the TO-247-4L and TO-247N package types enable evaluation of both packages under the same conditions. The board can be used for double pulse testing as well as the evaluation of components in boost circuits, 2-level inverters and synchronous rectification buck circuits.

Evaluation Board Part No: P02SCT3040KR-EVK-001

Online Distributors: Digikey and Mouser

Support Page: https://www.rohm.com/power-device-support

Terminology

Trench Gate Structure

The word ‘trench’ means a narrow excavation or groove. This design involves forming a groove on the chip surface and the gate on the MOSFET side wall. No JFET resistance exists on a planar-type MOSFET configuration, making it possible to achieve a finer structure over planar topologies resulting in an ON resistance close to the original performance of the SiC material.

Inductance Component

The amount of electromotive force generated due to electromagnetic induction when changing the current.

