ROCKETFUEL BLOCKCHAIN TO LAUNCH NEW BLOCKCHAIN CHECKOUT SOLUTION AT MONEY2020

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, Nevada, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RocketFuel Blockchain Inc. (OTC-RKFL) (“RocketFuel” or the “Company”), a developer of blockchain-based technology that offers highly-efficient check-out systems to eCommerce, today announced that its CEO, Gert Funk, and other member of its management team will attend the Money2020 Conference in Las Vegas, NV on October 27-31st where they plan on launching RocketFuel’s prototype blockchain based check-out solution with enhanced privacy protection. The launch is expected to include RocketFuel’s mobile app for impulse buying.



RocketFuel’s focus has been on privacy and data protection. Its new blockchain based check-out solution is designed to enable its customers to send sensitive data in a 100% secure environment, virtually eliminating the risk of data breach. It is RocketFuel’s dedicated mission to improve the quality of life for the consumers by protecting their personal data and enabling them to be in 100% control of their own sensitive information.

The new Rocketfuel blockchain-based check-out solution is the first of several new products and services coming from RocketFuel that will eliminate and minimize the consumer’s privacy concern and that will switch back the control to the consumers instead of letting larger monopolistic tech companies having the power and control of the consumers personal data and spending behaviour.

Gert Funk, CEO of RocketFuel, stated: “It is time for a change, and at RocketFuel we believe that improving the quality of life, by protecting the consumers privacy and disrupt the possibility for the tech giant to mis-use and sell sensitive information without the real consent of the consumers, will be a paradigm shift and game-changer for the whole eCommerce and retail industry.”

About RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc.

RocketFuel Blockchain Company is developing technology to bring highly efficient check-out systems to eCommerce. These new check-out systems are based on blockchain technology and are designed to increase speed, security, and ease of use. RocketFuel believes that users of its technology will be able to enjoy seamless check-out and forget about the clunky cart paradigm of the past. Merchants will be able to implement new impulse buying schemes that may be unavailable in present day eCommerce sites. More information about RocketFuel is available at: rocketfuelblockchain.com.

