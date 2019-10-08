TriMed Introduces Award-Winning 3D Medical Device Solution

Customizable 3D Printed Orthopedic Casts Redefine Ergonomic Engineering and Patient Care

/EIN News/ -- SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TriMed today announced the availability of Exiom's innovative Xkelet casts and product line to the U.S. medical marketplace. The Red Dot Award-winning orthosis system is recognized for its custom-fitting 3D printed cast that optimizes hygiene, functionality and comfort. The Xkelet brace fits perfectly on children or adults and comes in virtually any color for the fashion conscious patient. The forward thinking design eliminates the loss of muscle tone and recovery associated with plaster casts. TriMed not only provides Xkelet casts, but also installs and trains medical practices who want to provide the service. For more information, visit www.TriMed3d.com .



How It Works

The Exiom solution starts with a technician moving a scanner around the patient's broken limb creating a 3D model of the limb in real time. The software calculates the cast's length, width, height and volume. The cast is then 3D printed with bio-compatible materials using a Helical Union System that provides precise control of the stiffness and density of the immobilization. The cast's open lattice design is lightweight, waterproof, and breathable so the patient's skin receives proper air circulation.

"Anyone who has suffered a fractured or broken arm or wrist can attest to the sheer discomfort associated with a rigid plaster or fiberglass cast," states Becky Dobrinich, TriMed CEO and Co-Founder. "TriMed takes the orthopedic cast industry into the 21st century with scanning technology, 3D printing and the highest level of customization for the patient. The XKelet product line offers a game-changing alternative for orthotics, revolutionizing health care with 3D medical devices. TriMed can provide the personalized casts, or integrate and support the easy-to-use Exiom solution for medical and orthopedic providers."

About TriMed

TriMed is a provider of innovative, patient-centric medical solutions including Exiom's Xkelet custom 3D printed orthopedic casts. With an extensive background in precision scanning methodologies and data-driven product development, TriMed is well positioned to serve the technical needs of doctors, orthopedic offices, private practices and other medical services providers who strive to offer the most advanced products and services to their patients. TriMed serves its North American client base from its Sarasota, FL headquarters. For more information, visit www.TriMed3D.com .

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Contact: Tim Dobrinich, TriMed, 941-405-1945, tim@TriMed3D.com



