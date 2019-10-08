FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GNLN, VAL, MDP and MYGN

/EIN News/ -- CEDARHURST, N.Y., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed below are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible appointment as lead plaintiff and a preliminary estimate of their recoverable losses.



If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in the respective securities during the class periods. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No classes have yet been certified in the actions below. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN)

Investors Affected: on behalf of all who purchased or otherwise acquired Greenlane common stock pursuant or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with Greenlane’s April 2019 initial public offering.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Greenlane Holdings, Inc . The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the City of San Francisco had introduced a major initiative to ban the sale of e-cigarette products across three major cities and prohibit the manufacture of products at the headquarters of Greenlane’s key partner, JUUL Labs; (2) if approved, the initiative would materially and adversely impact the Company’s financial results and prospects; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL)

Investors Affected: April 11, 2019 - July 31, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Valaris plc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company was plagued by a weak ultra-deepwater segment, massive cash usage, and significant negative cash flow; (ii) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s second quarter 2019 results; (iii) the merger leading to Valaris’s establishment could not deliver on its touted benefits; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP)

Investors Affected: January 31, 2018 - September 5, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Meredith Corporation. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Time, Inc. acquisition was not as profitable as the Company had claimed; (2) the Company would incur additional costs for strategic investments to improve the Time business; (3) as a result, the Company’s earnings would be materially and adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN)

Investors Affected: September 2, 2016 - August 13, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Myriad Genetics, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Myriad's product, GeneSight, lacked evidence or information sufficient to support the tests in their current form, including their purported benefits; (ii) the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) had requested changes to GeneSight and questioned the validity of the test’s purported benefits; (iii) Myriad had been in ongoing discussions with the FDA regarding the FDA’s requested changes to GeneSight; (iv) Myriad’s acquisition of Counsyl—and thereby, Foresight—caused the Company to incur the risk of suffering from lower reimbursement for its expanded carrier screening tests, which had the potential to, and actually did, materialize into a material negative impact on the Company’s revenue; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

