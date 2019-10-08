ANOTHER TOP COMMUNITY COLLEGE SELECTS BRIGHTSPACE

D2L Chosen to Provide Learning Management by Central New Mexico Community College

/EIN News/ -- Kitchener, Waterloo, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L announced today the Central New Mexico College (CNM) has selected the Brightspace platform as its learning management system over competitor Canvas.

CNM serves over 23,000 students and is the largest community college in New Mexico. Their mission is to help students succeed in their educational and workforce training endeavors. They provide affordable higher education throughout Albuquerque and the surrounding area.

“We have students in a wide variety of programs, with a wide variety of needs – so we needed a technology solution that was flexible,” said Heather Aydelott, Faculty Chair, Natural Sciences at CNM. “With Brightspace we have a learning management system that works for a lot of different kinds of end users, but really is a single system that’s easy for us to manage.”

According to CNM, Brightspace offered several advantages over competitor platforms including:

Flexibility and Consistency: Brightspace offered a platform that allows individual member colleges to customize it and use different tools — all while maintaining the same look and feel across CNM.

Brightspace offered a platform that allows individual member colleges to customize it and use different tools — all while maintaining the same look and feel across CNM. Ease of Use: Reviewers — including faculty — found Brightspace intuitive and easy to use, yet powerful and more than capable of meeting the complex and diverse needs across the college.

Reviewers — including faculty — found Brightspace intuitive and easy to use, yet powerful and more than capable of meeting the complex and diverse needs across the college. A True Partnership: D2L’s commitment to continual improvement and working as a true partner with educators stood out as a clear advantage for selecting Brightspace.

“The key to this new partnership has been an honest and productive working relationship,” says Christopher Sessums, Director, Academic Affairs of D2L. “From the moment we met, we’ve enjoyed our relationship with CNM and look forward to deepening that in the years ahead as, together, we help more people learn and find opportunity.”

ABOUT BRIGHTSPACE

Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built by educators, for educators that works on any device. It’s secure, worry-free technology that puts customers first — allowing you to create engaging courses within your existing technology to fit your unique needs. With Brightspace, you can easily set up individualized learning paths for is students, keep them on track with automated nudges, provide them with personalized feedback and increase their engagement through gamification, social tools, video and other powerful features.

Brightspace is the only learning platform chosen as a partner of the National Federation of the Blind’s Strategic Nonvisual Access Partnership program, which has been redesigned as their Centre of Excellence in Nonvisual Access. Brightspace was named the #1 LMS in Higher Ed by Ovum Research and #1 in Adaptive Learning by eLearning Magazine. Aragon Research also included D2L in its highly coveted Hot Vendors In Learning list and Brightspace was named the Best K-12 Learning Management System at the SIIA CODiE Awards. To learn more, visit the Higher Education and K-12 pages on our website.

ABOUT D2L

D2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com .

D2L PRESS CONTACT

Christine D’Angela, Director of Awareness, D2L Corporation, pr@d2l.com



Twitter: @D2L

© 2019 D2L Corporation.

The D2L family of companies includes D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L Asia Pte Ltd, and D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda.

All D2L marks are trademarks of D2L Corporation. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.