ClearOne Introduces New 4K Camera for Huddle Spaces and Small Meeting Rooms

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Once again bringing uncompromised performance and value to customers, ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO), the leading global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, today announced the immediate availability of the new UNITE 50 4K ultra-wide angle video conferencing camera.



USB plug-and-play ready with a 120-degree field-of-view, digital zoom and easy integration with other equipment, the new UNITE 50 4K camera enables an exceptional and economical collaboration experience at an affordable $549 MSRP.



The UNITE 50 4K camera’s ultra-wide-angle field-of-view is ideally suited for PC-based video conferencing, web conferencing and unified communications, and other collaboration experiences in huddle spaces and small conference rooms. The camera also supports the USB Video Class (UVC) 1.1 standard for maximum compatibility with a wide variety of cloud and room-based solutions, including Google Hangouts.

Along with 4K30 resolution, the autofocus camera features 3x digital zoom and a full-function USB 3.0 interface for video and power. Its wide dynamic range provides support for optimal image capture — critical for all video conferencing. It can be easily mounted on any display by using the clip or a standard damping rotary-shaft support. Additionally, the UNITE 50 4K is fully compatible with popular applications such as ClearOne’s COLLABORATE® Space, as well as Microsoft Teams and Skype® for Business, Zoom™, WEBEX™ and GoTo Meeting™, among other solutions.

For detailed specification of ClearOne's UNITE 50 4K ePTZ camera, click here .

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

