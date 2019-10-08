Say Announces Strategic Partnership with InteliClear

Firms Partner to Offer Fully-Integrated Post Trade Broker-Dealer Technology Stack

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Say, a technology platform reshaping shareholder communications, today announced a partnership with InteliClear to integrate Say’s shareholder communications platform with InteliClear’s back-office brokerage operations technology.

As part of the partnership, InteliClear will offer Say’s API-based shareholder communications solutions, including proxy processing, prospectus delivery, and voluntary corporate actions, to its broker clients through a direct platform integration. InteliClear clients will also have the opportunity to seamlessly integrate Say’s groundbreaking Shareholder Communication Platform, which creates a direct connection between companies, funds, and shareholders.

Say in turn will offer its clients seamless integration with InteliClear’s post-trade processing solution, providing broker-dealers a one-stop option for brokerage back-office, allowing them to lower costs, streamline operations, and simplify their vendor base.

“Many of our broker-dealer clients run on InteliClear,” said Laurent Paulhac, CEO of Say. “We have been consistently impressed with the quality of their platform and are excited to team up with them directly to enhance our ability to compete with legacy vendors for a full suite of broker-dealer solutions with integrated financial incentives.”

“The synergies between our two businesses were clear from the start,” added John Paul DeVito, Director at InteliClear and co-owner of the business. “Instead of referring our customers to firms offering products that compete directly with InteliClear, we can bring shareholder communications capabilities in-house through our partnership with Say.”

About Say:

Say provides brokers, companies, and funds cost-efficient tools to enable high-value digital shareholder interactions. Say’s innovative Shareholder Communications Platform disrupts the world of investor communications by making it more transparent and secure, from powering full-service proxy processing solutions, to connecting investors with companies and funds they own for leverageable engagement.

For more information visit say.com

Contact: hello@say.com

About InteliClear:

InteliClear is a high performance post trade processing solution that has been developed in the 21st Century for back office operations utilized by Correspondent Clearing, Self-Clearing, Omnibus Clearing and Digital Dealers.

For more information visit inteliclear.com

Contact: sales@inteliclear.com



