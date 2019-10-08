Baldwin® Hardware Unlocks The Future of Luxury Technology

The stunning TouchScreen smart lock features solid-brass designs in a beautiful electronic solution

/EIN News/ -- LAKE FOREST, Calif., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baldwin ® Hardware , a leading brand of the Hardware & Home Improvement (HHI) division of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB) is seamlessly integrating luxury design and smart security solutions with TouchScreen, the latest offering in Baldwin’s ever-expanding, technologically advanced secure solutions portfolio. The electronic TouchScreen collection offers both beauty and brains in one smart, luxurious, solid-brass solution.



Beautifully Baldwin, the new TouchScreen combines SecureScreen™ and Z-Wave technology with bold Baldwin design to create a simple electronic solution and available as a stand alone or with Z-Wave to provide maximum choices. Simply activate the screen with your palm or the back of the hand and enter a four- to eight-digit code for easy unlocking. Additionally, the one-touch locking capability provides for quick departures requiring no key or code to lock the door. Baldwin TouchScreen allows you to program up to 16 user codes while the Z-wave version expands to 30 codes, for family, guests and service professionals.

“Consumers want a connected smart home and they aren’t willing to sacrifice security or style,” said PJ Rosch, senior brand manager for Baldwin Hardware. “Our product development team has worked hard to develop smart technology featuring the bold designs architects and designers demand, staking claim to the luxury technology category.”

In true Baldwin fashion, the new TouchScreen electronic offering is available in two deadbolt styles, Minneapolis and Boulder and in 17 finishes. It can be paired with three coordinating handleset grips for a signature look. With a personalized code, you can easily enter your home with the convenience of keyless entry and the back-lit keypad provides increased visibility. It features patented SecureScreen™ technology to prevent code detection from fingerprints on the touchscreen.

The motorized deadbolt is easy to install, program and use and it operates on four AA batteries. The interior cover has anti-tamper screws for added security and installs in minutes with just a screwdriver—no hard wiring necessary. Baldwin TouchScreen is ANSI/BHMA Grade 2 certified and features a five-pin C-Keyway and a 20-minute UL deadbolt rating. For more information, please visit https://www.baldwinhardware.com/touchscreen-smart-lock.

ABOUT BALDWIN

Baldwin is part of Hardware & Home Improvement (HHI), a major manufacturer and supplier of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware and plumbing with a portfolio of renowned brands, including Kwikset®, Weiser®, Baldwin®, National Hardware®, Pfister™ and EZSET®. HHI is a leader in its key markets with #1 positions in U.S. residential locksets (Kwikset), Canada residential locksets (Weiser), U.S. luxury locksets (Baldwin), and U.S. builders’ hardware (National Hardware), and #3 in U.S. retail plumbing (Pfister). Headquartered in Orange County, California, HHI has a global sales force and operates manufacturing and distribution facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Asia.

HHI is a division of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB). Spectrum Brands is a global and diversified consumer products company and a leading supplier of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. Spectrum Brands employs approximately 14,000 employees worldwide.

MEDIA CONTACT: Sabrina Suarez, 714-573-0899 x227

sabrina@echomediateam.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a8b3e0c-1612-4a5f-b24d-d1a09f5e6c79

The photo is also available via AP PhotoExpress.

