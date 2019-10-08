KULR Technology to Showcase Space-Utilized Technology at Battery Safety Summit

/EIN News/ -- CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group , Inc. (OTCQB: KULR), (the “Company” or “KULR”), announced that it will share its breakthrough battery safety solutions with industry and government leaders at the 10th Annual Battery Safety Summit in Alexandria, VA, October 22 - 25.



Among its space-utilized thermal management solutions, KULR will showcase the thermal runaway shield (TRS), which has been shown in multiple tests to prevent or minimize the dangerous fires and explosions that can occur after a lithium-ion cell enters into a thermal runaway event. KULR’s TRS technology was selected by NASA to transport to and store batteries aboard the International Space Station .

KULR will showcase the TRS and other solutions at:

TUESDAY through FRIDAY, OCTOBER 22 through 25, 2019

9:30am to 4:00pm ET (local)

10th Annual Battery Safety Summit

Westin Alexandria

400 Courthouse Square

Alexandria, VA 22314

Booth #5

“Battery failures are a consistent and serious concern across many markets including the electric transportation, consumer electronic, medical device, and the shipping and logistics industries. We are dedicated to make batteries safer and more efficient for manufacturers and the end consumer,” said Michael Mo, CEO of KULR. “We’re excited to present our unparalleled solutions to a variety of research professionals and industry leaders.”

The conference will feature presentations and participation from The National Transportation Safety Board, U.S. Army Research Lab, Apple, Airbus, Ford, the Naval Undersea Warfare Center, Toyota, Panasonic and others.

About KULR Technology Group, Inc.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCQB: KULR) develops, manufactures and licenses next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems. Leveraging the company’s roots in developing breakthrough cooling solutions for NASA deep space missions and backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio, KULR enables leading aerospace, electronics and electric vehicle manufacturers to make their products cooler, lighter and safer for the consumer. For more information, please visit www.kulrtechnology.com .

