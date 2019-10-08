Oxygen Forensics Launches Oxygen Forensic Detective 12.0 - Powered by JetEngine

/EIN News/ -- ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxygen Forensics, a global leader in digital forensics for law enforcement, federal, and corporate clients, today announced the release of Oxygen Forensic Detective 12.0, Powered by JetEngine. The new release completely overhauls the program’s interface, giving Oxygen Forensics’ flagship software a new look and feel—including a multi-tab interface to seamlessly handle multiple extractions—while retaining full functionality and ease of use. The redesign is coupled with several back-end improvements that will increase the speed of Oxygen Forensic Detective’s data processing and decoding capabilities threefold.



With this latest update, Oxygen Forensics becomes the first mobile forensic company to allow full utilization of system resources (RAM, processors) to parse and decode data. Oxygen Forensic Detective 12.0 now gives investigators the ability to view files taken from multiple devices simultaneously, allowing for deeper analysis. It also greatly expands device and cloud storage system compatibility, enabling users to extract data from all new sources, including the vast majority of popular cloud services available on the market today.

Thanks to first-in-industry partnerships with organizations like RankOne and their continued partnership with Passware and others, Oxygen Forensic Detective 12.0 gives users enhanced image and video processing, categorization, and analysis capabilities—including best-in-class facial recognition and clustering software. With these advances, the software takes its place as the most powerful, all-in-one, turnkey mobile forensics platform on the market, no add-ons required.

“At Oxygen Forensics, we pride ourselves on providing our customers with the tools, resources, and support they need to extract data from hundreds of devices and thousands of applications. Now they will be able to do things faster than ever—more than three times as fast as our previous edition—with a new, easy-to-use interface,” said Lee Reiber, COO of Oxygen Forensics. “We’ve expanded our capabilities to include a bevy of new devices, apps, and cloud providers that are becoming increasingly popular, and which will soon dominate the world of digital data storage. And all of this is included: No add-ons, no extra fees, no packages. Oxygen Forensic Detective 12.0 is the undisputed all-in-one digital forensics software on the market.”

Oxygen Forensic Detective 12.0 now allows for the extraction of data from dozens of new devices, providing detailed, built-in analytics for them all. Users will be able to extract password tokens, images, contacts, geolocational data, attachments, calendars, phone call logs, device activity, and other data from LinkedIn (over 500 million users), Reliance JioPhone and JioCloud (serving over 320 million subscribers), Viber Cloud (over one billion registered users), KaiOS (operating on 100 million devices in 100 countries), and more.

The Oxygen Forensic Detective Suite is available to previously vetted and appropriately licensed law enforcement organizations. The suite is also available to private customers for investigations and corporate in-house analysis.

About Oxygen Forensics, Inc.:

Oxygen Forensics, Inc. is a leading global provider of software for digital forensic investigations involving mobile devices, drones, and cloud data. The company’s flagship software, Oxygen Forensic® Detective, enables law enforcement, defense, and enterprise organizations around the world to extract and examine data from thousands of device types and applications to build thorough digital evidence cases for legal and forensic proceedings.

Contact:

Ian Martorana

(415) 237-3681

Oxygenforensic@bulleitgroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.