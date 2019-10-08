DLR Group Appoints Two Managing Principals

Global Design Leader Steve McKay and Chief Marketing Officer John Fuller elevated to managing principal and join DLR Group board of directors.

DLR Group Managing Principal & CEO Griff Davenport, FAIA, announced today that Steve McKay, RIBA, LEED AP, and John Fuller, LEED AP have each been appointed a DLR Group Managing Principal.

McKay is the firm’s global design leader and Fuller is chief marketing officer for DLR Group. Both are members of the firm’s Executive Leadership Team which manages the operations for DLR Group’s 1,200 design professionals and 30 global locations. McKay and Fuller also will join the DLR Group Board of Directors.

“DLR Group is driven by a collaborative leadership culture that has guided the growth of our employee-owned firm for more than 50 years,” said Davenport. “Steve and John are deeply ingrained in the culture of DLR Group, and responsible for essential areas of firm operations and strategy. I have every confidence in their abilities, and more importantly their passion, to lead and inspire our employee-owners. As the firm continues our growth trajectory, it is time to expand the senior leadership foundations of our firm to support growth and help embrace the opportunities that lie ahead as we embark on a new era for the design industry.”

McKay joined DLR Group’s Seattle office in 1996. He leads global design for the firm, collaborating with sector and studio leadership in 30 locations to fulfill DLR Group’s promise to elevate the human experience through design. He was instrumental in DLR Group being an early adopter of the 2030 Challenge, and an initial signatory of both the AIA 2030 Commitment and the China Accord – a commitment made by design firms to plan and design all cities, towns, and buildings in China to low carbon/carbon neutral standards.

He is a Senior Fellow and Board Member of the Design Futures Council, serves on the Architectural Advisory Council for the College of Design at Iowa State University, and is a member of the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA).

Fuller strategically leads the global marketing, business development, and growth initiatives for the firm’s 10 core market sectors as chief marketing officer. Under his leadership, DLR Group’s new fees have tripled from $106.9 million in 2009 to $290 million in fiscal year 2019. He has been instrumental in the firm’s growth strategies, both organically and through mergers and acquisitions, assisting with the integration of multiple firms during the past three years and an increase in total staff from 700 to more than 1,200 today. He is a member of the AIA Large Firm Roundtable Marketing Sub-Committee.

Fuller joined DLR Group in Omaha in 1986 during summer break from college. In 1994, he co-founded DLR Group’s Kansas City office and was instrumental in the growth of the firm’s K-12 practice in the Midwest, helping school districts secure more than $2 billion in construction funding. Fuller was twice elected to the Blue Valley (Kansas) Board of Education and is a passionate advocate for engagement between public school boards and local communities and funding for special education.

About DLR Group

DLR Group is an integrated design firm delivering architecture, engineering, interiors, planning, and building optimization for new construction, renovation, and adaptive reuse. Our promise is to elevate the human experience through design. This promise inspires sustainable design for a diverse group of public and private sector clients; local communities; and our planet. DLR Group is 100 percent employee-owned and fully supports the initiatives and goals of the 2030 Challenge and is an initial signatory to the China Accord and the AIA 2030 Commitment.

