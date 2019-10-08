The SOTI ONE Platform Accelerates Business-Critical Mobility Adoption with Bold New Solutions

Innovations include SOTI Insight, SOTI Connect and SOTI Identity to deliver more value for customers

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOTI Inc., the world’s most trusted provider of mobility and IoT solutions, today unveils at its annual user and partner conference SOTI SYNC, the latest updates to the SOTI ONE Platform and the launch of SOTI Insight, SOTI Connect and SOTI Identity.



“The SOTI ONE Platform is an integrated suite of solutions designed to reduce the cost, complexity and downtime related to business-critical mobility. Comprised of seven revolutionary products, the SOTI ONE Platform helps businesses remove functional silos, eliminate downtime, build apps faster, manage mobile and IoT devices and deliver actionable insights,” said Carl Rodrigues, President and CEO, SOTI. “When everything is connected, the SOTI ONE Platform makes mobile and IoT business operations simpler, smarter and more reliable.”

New product releases:

SOTI Insight is a business intelligence solution that delivers out-of-the-box analytics on app, data, network and location usage, and operations. SOTI Insight makes it easy for companies to gain insights into the performance of their mobility deployments.





SOTI Connect is an IoT solution built for business that provides complete lifecycle management of IoT devices within an organization. Its highly flexible, data-driven architecture means that new IoT devices can be quickly supported and managed, reducing the time-to-market for IoT initiatives. This first release of SOTI Connect focuses on the management and support of specialized printers used for business-critical tasks.





SOTI Identity enables simple and secure access to the SOTI ONE Platform suite of solutions. It provides centralized user authentication, single sign-on and role management, empowering organizations to create seamless, integrated mobility management workflows.



SOTI MobiControl, SOTI's flagship product, now features high-end scalability using SOTI's new XTreme technology, a new Android Scripting Engine that supports JavaScript, enabling administrators to script complex management actions that can execute autonomously. This version also features enhanced support for bulk device actions, locating groups of devices, and more granular permissions.





SOTI Assist introduces new collaboration and diagnostic capabilities that improve first call resolution of mobile issues. The new diagnostic features added to SOTI Assist are specifically designed to dramatically reduce downtime for organizations that leverage mobile technology. The new annotation feature allows help desk agents and device users to collaborate by drawing on top of app screens. Remote sessions can be recorded with audio, allowing for accurate documentation of issues. Device logs can automatically be pulled from remote mobile devices and attached to tickets.





introduces new collaboration and diagnostic capabilities that improve first call resolution of mobile issues. The new diagnostic features added to SOTI Assist are specifically designed to dramatically reduce downtime for organizations that leverage mobile technology. The new annotation feature allows help desk agents and device users to collaborate by drawing on top of app screens. Remote sessions can be recorded with audio, allowing for accurate documentation of issues. Device logs can automatically be pulled from remote mobile devices and attached to tickets. SOTI Snap adds support for Blockly (visual programming), enabling non-technical users to add logic to their apps, by simply dragging and dropping logic blocks onto a canvas. This version introduces a new set of widgets, designed to make it even easier to create powerful, visually compelling apps in just minutes.

Availability: All new releases of products within the SOTI ONE Platform will be available on November 4, 2019. To learn more, visit SOTI ONE Platform.

About SOTI Inc.

SOTI is the world's most trusted provider of mobile and IoT management solutions, with more than 17,000 enterprise customers and millions of devices managed worldwide. SOTI's innovative portfolio of solutions and services provide the tools organizations need to truly mobilize their operations and optimize their mobility investments. SOTI extends secure mobility management to provide a total, flexible solution for comprehensive management and security of all mobile devices and connected peripherals deployed in an organization. For more information, visit www.soti.net.



For media inquiries, please contact:

SOTI Media Relations

press@soti.net

1 (519) 998-1966



