Eta Compute Executives To Present at the Industry’s Leading Events This Fall

Company's ground-breaking AI technology for extreme edge computing drives solutions that make life safer, healthier, comfortable, and more convenient without sacrificing privacy and security

/EIN News/ -- WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eta Compute Inc., dedicated to delivering machine learning to mobile and edge devices using its revolutionary new platform, announced it will have a major presence at the industry’s most prestigious events this fall.



“Our growing presence at these important industry events is a testament to the impact Eta Compute's AI solutions are having on extreme edge computing ," said Eta Compute's CEO Ted Tewksbury. “Our products are becoming increasingly recognized as technologies that will have a tremendous impact on our lives and our future.”

Arm TechCon

Eta Compute will be exhibiting at Arm TechCon in San Jose on October 9 - 10 in Booth #645 and demonstrating AI applications optimized for edge computing applications.

Linley Group Processor Forum 2019

Semir Haddad, Senior Director, Product Marketing at Eta Compute will present Practical Machine Learning at the Extreme Edge during Session 6: AI for IoT Devices on October 23. The company will have a table top demonstration and a Hosted Speaker Table.

SENS|MACH 2019

Hari Shankar Eta Compute Engineering Fellow will present Tensai: Flexible and Programmable Architecture to Meet the Evolving Needs of Intelligent Low Power Edge Devices on October 22.

Edge AI Summit 2019

Semir Haddad, Senior Director, Product Marketing at Eta Compute will present “Vision At The Extreme Edge: Making Sensors See” on November 21 at 11:45 a.m.

To schedule a media briefing at these events, email corridordomms@corridorcomms.com .

For more information visit EtaCompute.com or contact the company via email at info@etacompute.com.

Eta Compute was founded in 2015 with the vision that the proliferation of intelligent devices at the network edge will make daily life safer, healthier, comfortable and more convenient without sacrificing privacy and security. The company’s DIAL™ technology is the world’s lowest power embedded computing platform and is a natural architecture to support event driven neuromorphic learning and machine intelligence for portable devices. In 2018, the company received the Design Innovation Of The Year and Best Use Of Advanced Technologies awards at ARM TechCon.

Contacts:

Corridor Communications, Inc., Bonnie Quintanilla, 818.681.5777 / bonnie@corridorcomms.com or Phyllis Grabot, 805.341.7269 / phyllis@corridorcomms.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.