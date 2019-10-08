Sophos Cloud Optix Now Available on AWS Marketplace

Intelligent Cloud Visibility and Security for AWS Customers Earns Sophos “Technology Partner of the Year” from AWS Partner Network

/EIN News/ -- OXFORD, United Kingdom, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos (LSE: SOPH), a global leader in network and endpoint security, today announced availability of Sophos Cloud Optix on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace . As a new agentless software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering, Cloud Optix automatically discovers cloud assets, detects cloud security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, and provides threat response for AWS customers.



Recognized as a channel-first, channel-best leader in providing innovative solutions like Cloud Optix, Sophos has also been named AWS Partner Network (APN) Technology Partner of the Year . It tops the list of APN partners for its dedication to helping AWS customers build, market and grow successful cloud businesses.

“ Sophos research shows that cybercriminals are relentlessly trying to attack cloud servers, using automation to scan for weaknesses like open cloud buckets and launching attacks within minutes of assets going live in the cloud,” said Dan Schiappa, chief product officer, Sophos. “Organizations are at risk of a security breach if they can’t see and properly secure what they’re putting into the cloud. Cloud Optix continuously monitors cloud assets, configurations and network traffic patterns to prevent provisioning of vulnerable infrastructure.”

More than 200,000 active AWS Marketplace customers can now easily access and set up Cloud Optix on a per host, per hour basis for flexible scaling, with no minimum term contract. Automatically discovering cloud assets in minutes, Cloud Optix provides a full topology view of cloud infrastructure, leverages artificial intelligence to highlight and mitigate threat exposure, and integrates with native AWS APIs. It provides teams with a single view of security posture across multiple cloud environments, including AWS, and enables organizations to accurately visualize and secure cloud infrastructure continuously, and confidently.

Cloud Optix is now available on AWS Marketplace . Visit Sophos.com to learn more about Sophos security for AWS. Partners can also leverage Cloud Optix on AWS Marketplace through the AWS Consulting Partner Private Offers program.

About Sophos

As a worldwide leader in next-generation cybersecurity, Sophos protects nearly 400,000 organizations of all sizes in more than 150 countries from today’s most advanced cyberthreats. Powered by SophosLabs – a global threat intelligence and data science team – Sophos’ cloud-native and AI-enhanced solutions secure endpoints (laptops, servers and mobile devices) and networks against evolving cybercriminal tactics and techniques, including automated and active-adversary breaches, ransomware, malware, exploits, data exfiltration, phishing, and more. The award-winning Sophos Central cloud-based platform integrates Sophos’ entire portfolio of best-of-breed products, from the Intercept X endpoint solution to the XG Firewall, into a single system called Synchronized Security. Sophos products are exclusively available through a global channel of more than 47,000 partners and Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Sophos also makes its innovative commercial technologies available to consumers via Sophos Home . The company is headquartered in Oxford, U.K., and is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol “SOPH.” More information is available at www.sophos.com .

